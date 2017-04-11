Tuesday

11th Apr 2017

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Schulz opposes 'two percent' Nato goal

  • Schulz said there should be “disarmament initiatives instead of an arms race”. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Martin Schulz, the centre-left contender to become Germany's next chancellor, said he would not pursue policies to achieve an increase of defence spending as agreed with Nato allies.

Schulz said the long-term goal of reaching a defence budget of two percent of gross domestic product (GDP), would mean that Germany would increase military spending by at least €20 billion in the coming years.

“That can definitely not be the goal of a government led by me,” said Schulz at a press conference on Monday (10 April).

In 2014, Nato allies agreed in Wales that, by 2024, each member of the transatlantic military alliance would spend two percent of its GDP on defence.

The party or parties that end up as the new German government after federal elections on 24 September, will be set to be in power until 2021.

Following the election of president Donald Trump, the US has regularly reminded European Nato members that most of them are a long way from that goal, and told them to do more.

Currently, Estonia, Greece, Poland, and the UK are the only European Nato members that have met the target.

Germany, the EU's largest member state, is planning to spend €37 billion on defence in 2017, which amounts to around 1.2 percent of the country's GDP.

Schulz' main rival, chancellor Angela Merkel of the centre-right CDU party, has said Germany feels “obliged to reach this goal” of two percent defence spending.

“We will do everything we can in order to fulfil this commitment,” Merkel said in February, at the Munich Security Conference.

But the centre-left social-democrats, who have been in a coalition with Merkel's CDU and its sister party CSU since 2013, have recently been railing against the Nato pledge, despite them being in government when it was agreed.

Schulz' predecessor as Social Democrat leader, Sigmar Gabriel, said in February that the historic context should be considered when asking Germany to increase its military spending.

“One has to ask whether it would really calm Germany's neighbours if we turned into a big military power in Europe and ... spent over €60 billion a year [on] weapons,” Gabriel said, according to Reuters, adding he had his “doubts”.

Dalibor Rohac, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, recently noted that if Germany earmarked just over two percent of its GDP on defence, it would outspend Russia and become the world's fourth-largest military power.

“There are some good reasons to believe that this would be a good thing. Yet, it is far from obvious as to whether Germany’s neighbours and partners in Europe would be thrilled by this prospect,” he wrote in an opinion piece for EUobserver recently.

Schulz, a former president of the European Parliament, also appeared wary of that prospect.

He warned of “a policy which leads to having a highly armed army in the middle of Europe”, and said that there should be “disarmament initiatives instead of an arms race”.

The centre-left German has the backing of his friend and current leader of the European Commission, centre-right politician Jean-Claude Juncker.

Juncker said in February that Germany was wrong to hammer on about the two percent budget pledge, saying the American idea of security was “too narrow”.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Juncker attacks US on Nato spending
  2. US urges Europe to spend more on Nato
  3. Should Europeans spend more on defence?
  4. EU must find backbone to survive in Trump's world
Juncker attacks US on Nato spending

The commission head says the US should count EU development spending as a form of security, in a direct challenge to US comments on Nato.

US urges Europe to spend more on Nato

US threatened to reduce its involvement in Nato if Europeans did not spend more. It also criticised Russia, amid confusion on Trump's foreign policy.

Focus

Nordic states divided on Trump

US president Donald Trump has upset many of the values dear to Nordic nations. But the region lacks common strategies for how to stand against the US president.

News in Brief

  1. Slovak media to be fined for referring to Britain instead of UK
  2. Parliament to discuss 73 vacant UK MEP seats
  3. Hungarian president signs university law, ignoring protests
  4. New report: Smolensk flight exploded just before 2010 crash
  5. Fire destroys French migrant camp
  6. Spain to host 'southern EU countries' at summit
  7. Erdogan to rethink EU plans after referendum
  8. Slovenia suspends new EU-wide border check

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  2. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  4. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  5. Dialogue PlatformGlobalised Religions and the Dialogue Imperative. Join the Debate!
  6. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  7. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  9. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  10. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. The Idealist QuarterlyCan Progressive Stories Survive Our Post-Truth Era? After-Work Discussion on 6 April