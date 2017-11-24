Tusk: Poland and US risk harming appeal of West
EU Council president Donald Tusk has said anti-democratic "interventions" in countries such as Poland and the US could harm Western soft power.
Speaking in Brussels on Friday (24 November) after a summit with six former Soviet states, he said: "If you [EU countries] want to be as attractive as before to our neighbours, we should be aware how important it is for all of us to fulfil … fundamental values".
Tusk said the summit was "not directed against Russia, it's not a geopolitical beauty contest between Russia and the EU".
But the former Polish leader added that, having himself spent the first half of his life living in the Soviet bloc, "if it was a beauty contest, I would not hesitate for a second which side to choose".
He said countries such as Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine wanted to get closer to the EU and the West more broadly speaking because it was a part of the world in which "human rights, and rule of law, and freedom of speech, are the most important part of our set of values".
But he also said, alluding to recent developments in Poland and in the US, that "today we witness in the free world, on both sides of the Atlantic, the consequences of interventions which are against this set of values".
Those developments include the Polish government's attempt to seize control of courts and judges and of Polish state media in order to remain in power.
They also include US president Donald Trump's populist style and his verbal attacks on the press.
Tusk said the issues were a "topic of conversation" at Friday's summit.
He also stuck his neck out last Sunday in a tweet which called for "alarm!" on Polish authorities, which he said appeared to be serving the "Kremlin's plan".
"If we want to help our eastern partners, we must also be aware of threats from inside the EU and this is why I raised the alarm", he said on Friday.
The summit, a twice-yearly event, is designed to build closer relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.
The EU 28 and the six former Soviet countries issued a joint declaration in which they "acknowledge[d] the European aspirations and European choice", of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.
The statement stopped short of offering them a European membership perspective, however.
It also added that the three countries' EU association treaties would not lead to accession, the right to work in the EU, large scale financial assistance, or security guarantees.
"This was not an enlargement summit or an accession summit," European Commission chiefJean-Claude Juncker noted.
He said the EU had already concluded association treaties with Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine and the the focus now should be "to implement these" instead of going further.