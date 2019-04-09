Tuesday

9th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Feature

EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

  • Mohammed Abu Dagga was shot in the leg in April 2018 (Photo: Oxfam 2018)

By

People shot by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip want the European Union to cut research funding to Israeli defence and security industries.

But their demands have been met with short shrift by the European Commission, highlighting the sense of abandonment of a population ring-fenced in an open air like prison.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Fishermen in Gaza face an aggressive Israeli naval blockade (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

The drive from the Israeli-controlled Erez crossing in the Gaza Strip towards the shoreline passes by the usual dilapidated and faded pastel-coloured apartment blocks.

The small children playing in the dusty roads and the donkey pulled vegetable carts are nothing remarkable either.

But young people on crutches, hobbling along broken side walks, are a new sight after Israeli snipers shot out the legs of around 6,500 Gazan Palestinians in the past year alone.

Some have reportedly been hit by "butterfly bullets", normally used for hunting large game. The bullets explode upon impact.

The shootings continued, in what the UN has described as possible war crimes, during a three-day EUobserver visit to the Gaza Strip last month.

During that short time, a 15-year old boy was shot dead by the Israelis as part of a much larger demonstration against Israel's 52-year occupation, known as the Great March of Return.

Medics, journalists, and even children were targeted. Some 200 demonstrators have died so far.

"In the year plus that I have been here, you can see in the Gaza streets many more people who are on crutches than just a year ago," said Matthias Schmale, who leads the UN office for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip.

Every Friday afternoon since March last year, thousands of Palestinians, including families of all ages, gather near the fence that separates them from the rest of the world.

Anyone approaching the fence too close is an Israeli target.

The Israelis say the shootings are a security response to the explosive laced balloons and kites sent over the wall by Hamas militants.

But the sense of desperation among ordinary Gazans is palpable.

A twelve-year blockade largely imposed by Israel and an oppressive Hamas regime ruling over the some two million Gazans has only compounded the misery.

At sea, Gazan fisherman are regularly harassed and sometimes fired upon by an Israeli Navy that illegally patrols the most fertile fishing grounds.

On land, farmers have been hit with bullets.

Inside Gaza, Hamas has set up numerous checkpoints and been accused by Human Rights Watch of arbitrary detention and torture.

The Hamas infighting with the Palestinian Authority has only compounded the sense of hopelessness.

With an international community turning its back on this protracted conflict, tens of thousands of Gaza youth amass at a fence that locks them inside an open-air type of prison.

30,000 causalities

It is as an act of desperation fraught with dangers.

"Through these mass demonstrations, we ended up with almost now nearly 30,000 causalities," said Abdelaser Soboh with the World Health Organisation in the Gaza Strip.

He said half were treated in hospitals, of which some 6,500 had been shot by live ammunition. Most were hit in the legs.

The bullets leave fist-size gaps in the bone, requiring limb reconstruction for an estimated 1,200 people.

Gaza has only three surgeons specialising in limb reconstruction.

"To treat these patients, you would need six to seven surgeries over two to three years," said Soboh, estimating medical costs would hover up to $40,000 [€36,000] per case.

A shortage of drugs and medical supplies imposed by Israeli restrictions means the most desperate will lose limbs, while others will try to get the necessary paper work to leave the Gaza Strip for a hospital in East Jerusalem.

But that in itself is a gamble.

Some 55 percent of the requests of the wounded demonstrators that needed extra medical treatment outside Gaza were either denied or delayed by the Israeli authorities.

"Already, we have 124 amputations," said Soboh, noting that some of the amputations could have been avoided.

The WHO is setting up a limb reconstruction unit at the overstretched Nassar Hospital in the Gaza Strip in the hope of preventing further grief.

EU research funding

The European Union is at a loss on how to respond.

A letter drafted by wounded young people in Gaza says their dreams and futures have been robbed.

Signed by 250 medical professionals across Europe and the United States, the letter is addressed to the EU's foreign policy chief Frederica Mogherini and Carlos Moedas, the European Commissioner in charge of research and innovation.

"Our friends and supporters in Europe have told us that weapons used by the Israeli Occupation Army against us, are being purchased by Europe," notes the letter.

It says the same companies also benefit from EU research funding under the Horizon 2020 programme.

It asks the EU to suspend the grants and do more to uphold its basic values of defending human rights and international law.

"The least that can be done is to avoid any collusion by stopping financial support to these companies," it says.

However, a response drafted on the behalf Mogherini makes no mention of the EU research funding, offering only short platitudes on how it wants "to restore a political horizon for the people of Gaza and Palestine."

But a European Commission spokesperson told this website that research carried out under Horizon 2020 must have an exclusive focus on civilian applications.

The commission says it has mechanisms in place to prevent EU funds from being used for activities that could be contrary to international law.

"These include rigorous ethical evaluation of the project proposals, an assessment of the possible dual-use of the proposed research as well as its compliance with applicable EU, national and international legislation, including the European Charter of Fundamental Rights as well as EU on site visit and audits to monitor the project's performance and deliverables," said the spokesperson.

Israel is supposed to be bound by such rules. The EU also says it can also only provide grants and activities to Israeli entities having their place of establishment within Israel's pre-1967 borders.

But the EU has in the past given millions in research funds to Israeli defence companies, including Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) among others.

Armed Heron drones manufactured by IAI were involved in some of the deadly drone attacks on Palestinian civilians during Operation Cast Lead, according to Human Rights Watch.

IAI is now part of a broader EU funded drone research project that runs up until 2020 and received over €200,000 for its effort. It also recently secured over €1m in EU funds to help develop "totally new shapes in the sky" as part of the Airframe ITD project.

Elbit manufactured drones known as the Hermes have also been used in the Gaza, says Human Rights Watch.

Last November, the European Union Maritime Safety Agency awarded the firm €59m to lease and operate its Hermes maritime patrol and its ground control station.

The station will help monitor "large swathes of sea" and coastlines to identify "suspicious activities".

Elad Aharonson, a general manager at Elbit Systems, described the award by the European Union "as yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes 900."

This trip was organised by Oxfam, who had no editorial input into EUobserver's coverage

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU warned on danger to Israel of occupation tactics
  2. Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head
  3. EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers
Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head

Fears are mounting that more extreme militants, possibly linked to the Islamic State, will gain a foothold in the Gaza Strip as trapped youth lose all sense of hope in a conflict that is on the verge of boiling over.

EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit

EU and Chinese leaders are meeting on Tuesday in Brussels as Europe seeks concrete guarantees from Beijing that it will treat EU firms fairly, and conclude agreements on trade and investment. But that might be a distant prospect.

Turkey and Germany defend Russia ties

Turkey and Germany have defended their arms and energy deals with Russia following strident criticism by the US at a Nato event in Washington.

News in Brief

  1. EU unveils ethical guidelines for use of AI
  2. Irish border controls unclear ahead of Friday's Brexit
  3. Erdogan and Putin in weapons deal incompatible with Nato
  4. Nationalists unveil new EP group in Italy
  5. May to meet Macron, Merkel face-to-face for Brexit plea
  6. UK should make life difficult if left in EU, eurosceptic warns
  7. Libya fighting could trigger new EU refugee crisis
  8. Estonian centre-right parties unite to form government

EU migrants sneaking into US from Mexico

Almost 1,000 Romanian nationals were caught trying to sneak into the United States in 2017, of which around half attempted to cross via Mexico. Nationals from countries like Hungary and the UK were also intercepted.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFAdvocacy group encourages candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Latest News

  1. EU-funded CO2-capture in China to miss 2020 deadline
  2. Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem
  3. Commission wants capitals to give up energy tax veto
  4. EU urges warlord Haftar to end violence in Libya
  5. EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit
  6. Far-right launch EU campaign at Milan mini-meeting
  7. Why a solar power lobbyist joined a fossil fuel club
  8. EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  5. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  6. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  8. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  10. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  11. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  12. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us