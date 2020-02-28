Turkey reacts to Greek air violations complaint

Turkey has hit back at Greek accusations of airspace violations by saying they were based on bogus territorial claims.

"Turkish forces are conducting regular training and operational flights in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea, as is their right," a Turkish diplomat told EUobserver on Thursday (27 February).

But "due to Greek positions, not compatible with international law, most of the flights conducted between six and 10 nautical miles off the Greek islands by the Turkish forces are being misrepresented as violations of Greek national airspace," he said.

Turkey spoke out after the Greek foreign ministry complained, one day earlier, that the Turkish air force was guilty of "provocative actions" in flying over Greek territory.

There were more than 4,600 such violations last year - the highest number on record - Greece noted, painting a picture of Turkey as increasingly aggressive and reckless.

But for the Turkish foreign ministry, "the fundamental source of tension between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean Sea is the Greek misperception that the entire Aegean is a Greek sea, in total disregard of Turkey's rights and interests as one of the coastal states".

It cited the so called Chicago Convention of 1944 on civil aviation to say national airspace was meant to cover only national territory.

Greek territory extended to six nautical miles from its coast, but it claimed national airspace to a limit of 10 miles, the Turkish diplomat said.

"This makes Greece the only country in the world, with unmatching territorial sea and airspace limits, unrecognised by any other country," the diplomat said.

"Turkey is committed to good neighbourly relations with Greece," the diplomat noted.

"The Aegean Sea should be a sea of friendship and cooperation", but "international airspace over the high seas is not under the sovereignty of any nation", the diplomat said.

The spirit of "friendship" is also lacking in a maritime dispute between Turkey and Cyprus on Turkish gas drilling in Cypriot waters, which began last year.

And the EU, on Thursday, put two Turkish nationals under an asset freeze and visa ban over the affair.

"These persons are responsible for or involved in planning, directing, and implementing offshore hydrocarbon exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean which have not been authorised by the Republic of Cyprus," the EU said.