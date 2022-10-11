Tuesday

11th Oct 2022

Germany dallies on formal support for joint EU energy fund

  • German chancellor Olaf Scholz was said to have reversed German opposition to joint EU borrowing — but this was later denied by government sources (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Germany has no plans to back a joint European Union loan mechanism, a government source told EUobserver on Monday (10 October), disavowing a media report claiming chancellor Olaf Scholtz would support such a scheme, long opposed by the government in Berlin.

"I learned about it from the article, but there is no formal position from the German government about this," the official said.

German negotiators will try to gain support for stricter demand-reduction targets and a common purchasing platform for gas, to reduce the cost of imported gas, especially coming out of Norway.

But pressure on the Germans to agree to new pandemic-type EU borrowing is mounting as the economic outlook darkens. With the European Central Bank seemingly committed to increase interest rates further, analysts at the Dutch ING bank now project a recession in 2023.

Economic uncertainty have led investors in government bonds — insurers, pension funds —to sell their weaker government debt, increasing the cost of borrowing for those countries.

Italian 10-year borrowing costs are approaching five percent, compared to 2.3 percent in Germany, which is perceived as Europe's economic powerhouse.

This increases the cost of new support schemes in Italy, relative to what Germany pays.

While Germany has been able to mount a €200bn support effort to help households and businesses survive high energy prices until 2024, France and Italy, the bloc's next biggest economies, have allocated only a fraction of that.

In an op-ed penned last week, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton and economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni warned this could lead to an unfair "subsidy race", where countries with a bigger tax base will be able to outspend others.

To prevent this, the European Commission and the 27 heads of state during protracted negotiations in Prague last week, all called for a coordinated fiscal response. But so far, no concrete loan or debt proposal has been tabled.

EU energy ministers will debate proposals to deal with high energy prices in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will include talks on potential new EU borrowing.

Austria sues EU commission over labelling gas and nuclear 'green'

Austria has launched legal action against the European Commission for the inclusion of gas and nuclear in the EU sustainable investment rules. Vienna is now seeking support from other member states to join procedures against the so-called EU taxonomy.

More time needed to agree possible EU gas price cap

EU leaders are expected to come back to the issue of gas price caps at their usual summit in Brussels on 20 and 21 October — when an agreement could be reached by the 27 heads of state and government.

Analysis

Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

World leaders will meet in exactly four weeks to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change — amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises remain unfulfilled.

Opinion

The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans

The fossil-fuel industry is using the carbon removal agenda to get yet more support for failed carbon capture, which is a key component of the pie-in-the-sky carbon removal technologies being promoted by the EU Commission.

