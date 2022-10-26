Wednesday

26th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU proposes stricter rules against air and water pollution

  • Some 300,000 people die prematurely every year in the EU as a result of breathing toxic air but stricter rules could reduce this number by 70 percent in the next decade (Photo: Damián Bakarcic)

By

Listen to article

As part of efforts to achieve zero pollution by 2050, the European Commission unveiled stricter rules to tackle air and water pollution on Wednesday (26 October).

"Day in and day out, we get new information about the degree to which public health is directly endangered by pollution," EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans told a press conference.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Now, babies are born with microplastics in their blood, and forever chemicals are detected in self-bought fish and homegrown vegetables. Societies are paying a high cost for pollution with taxes, health and human lives, Timmermans said.

"The longer we wait to reduce pollution the higher the costs to society," he warned.

On Wednesday, the EU executive finally proposed revising EU air quality rules to align standards "more closely" with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, for example, by cutting dangerous air pollutants such as particulate matter by more than half by 2030.

The revision also includes provisions for people to seek compensation in the case of a breach of air quality rules. 

"Air pollution standards to date have not been easily enforceable, so we're also tackling this and ensuring that [there] will be easier access to justice for those affected by poor air quality," Timmermans said.

Currently, there are ongoing infringement procedures against 18 member states for failing to implement existing EU air-quality rules. But the European Court of Justice has already confirmed that Italy, Bulgaria, Poland and France had illegal levels of air pollution.

Over 90 percent of the EU's urban population is exposed to high levels of fine-particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone above those recommended by the WHO, according to the European Environment Agency.

Nevertheless, the implementation of new rules will not be immediate, meaning EU member states will not be obliged to comply with more strict thresholds for several years.

Overall, some 300,000 people die prematurely every year in the EU as a result of breathing toxic air but stricter rules could reduce this number by 70 percent in the next decade, according to EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

Activists have welcomed new rules as a step in the right direction, but they warned that the proposal lacks enforcement mechanisms.

"Air quality standards are an empty promise if there are no financial sanctions in place to hold governments accountable if they breach them," said Ugo Taddei, a campaigner from ClientEarth.

'Polluter pays'

Additionally, the commission put forward a proposal to improve the treatment of urban wastewater and ensure less pollution in rivers, lakes, groundwaters and seas.

New rules especially target the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries which are responsible for the vast majority of toxic micro-pollutants found in EU wastewaters.

Building on the so-called 'polluter pays principle,' Brussels proposed a new scheme that will require companies to pay for the cost of removing micropollutants in wastewater.

To ensure cleaner rivers, lakes and wetlands, the commission has also suggested expanding the list of pollutants that require strict control by local and national authorities.

A total of 25 substances, including PFAS, a large group of the so-called forever chemicals, pesticides such as glyphosate, a component of plastic packaging and some pharmaceuticals, will be added to the list.

"It's still a case that pharmaceuticals, pesticides and PFAS can be found in Europe's freshwater at levels that endanger the aquatic environment," said Sinkevicius.

The draft legislation will have to be approved by both EU countries and MEPs.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Germany sued over air pollution levels
  2. Air pollution in many EU cities 'stubbornly high'
  3. Italy 'manifestly failed' on air pollution, EU top court rules
  4. EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050
Air pollution in many EU cities 'stubbornly high'

Many European citizens are still exposed to illegal and dangerous levels of pollution, especially badly in Italy and Poland, new data from the European Environment Agency revealed.

EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050

The European Commission unveiled a plan to reduce pollution to levels that are no longer harmful to human health and natural ecosystems by 2050 - including reducing the number of premature deaths caused by air pollution by 55 percent.

Opinion

Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?

The sharks are circling around the REACH proposal on 'forever chemicals' and there are rumours that it could be dropped from the commission's agenda. If true this would be a major coup for the chemicals industry and its political allies.

News in Brief

  1. EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  2. Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  3. EU 'no comment' on next UK PM
  4. EU plans to provide Ukraine €1.5bn per month next year
  5. France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
  6. New Swedish PM ready to meet Turkey leader over Nato bid
  7. Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund
  8. EU leaders failed to agree on gas price cap

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. EU proposes stricter rules against air and water pollution
  2. Decolonising minds is crucial as the EU journeys to diplomacy's new frontiers
  3. Radical energy market reforms need 'more support' from EU members
  4. EU law needed to quell frivolous lawsuits on media
  5. Serbia set to "significantly align itself with EU visa policy"
  6. EU support for climate compensation lacks concrete commitments
  7. Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis
  8. MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us