Wednesday

14th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU negotiators agree on historic carbon tariff

By

Listen to article

After 10 gruelling hours of overnight negotiations that lasted until five in the morning on Tuesday (13 December), the EU reached a deal on a border tariff for carbon-intensive goods, ending 20 years of discussions.

"People believed that we would never succeed. That it was just a threat to countries to increase their climate programme, yet here we are," S&D MEP Mohammed Chahim, the parliament's rapporteur on the file, said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is designed to shield EU industries against the risk of outsourcing production to regions with lower environmental standards, where the cost of compliance is lower. The hope is it will incentivise countries outside of the EU to follow suit.

"We can be really proud of the result. It sets a very good example and a strong message to the rest of the world. And I cannot imagine that other regions will not follow a similar mechanism," Chahim said. "I think that could be the best response."

CBAM will cover the production of steel, fertiliser, aluminium, cement, electricity generation, and hydrogen. The parliament also wanted to include emissions caused by energy used in the production process, but this will now only be included "under certain circumstances" and will be reviewed at a later date.

Most end products like cars, food or plastics are also excluded for now.

"We need to start focused and simple," Renew MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the environment committee, said. "There is no equivalent system. That is why we need time to implement it."

CBAM will begin on 1 October 2023, from which point companies to which the system applies will have to start collecting data. The system will officially enter into force after a pilot period in 2026.

A review at the end of the pilot period will determine which end products will be added to the list. Specifically, the inclusion of organic chemicals and plastics will be discussed.

The current list is estimated to cover between 55 to 60 percent of emissions.

Free allowances

Negotiators are now gearing up for a new round of negotiations this weekend which could prove even more contentious.

Central to those talks is the issue of free allowances. CBAM is a levy directed at goods coming into Europe. But European companies are already paying a carbon price under its emission trading system (ETS).

To protect heavy polluters against companies outside Europe, a system of free allowances was built into it. With CBAM, these allowances will be phased-out — but the hot issue is timing.

Industry lobby groups have been pushing hard to delay the phase-out, warning that without this extra support, CBAM will fail to prevent companies from relocating to environmentally more lax countries outside the EU.

During the summer, Chahim had described the lobbying to slow down the phase-out as "extreme."

"Some want to have CBAM and keep free allowances. You cannot have your cake, eat it and have the cherry on top," he told press.

The parliament agreed in the summer to phase-out all free allowances by 2032. However, the commission and the member states prefer the free allowance system to remain until 2034.

Many analysts consider the co-existence of free allowances and a carbon border tax as a violation of World Trade Organization rules as it would no longer count as a climate measure but as a tool to protect domestic industries.

"If domestic companies do not pay for their emissions, there is no way to ask for CBAM at the border," Genevieve Pons, a former top EU official and current director of the Brussels-based think tank Europe Jacques Delors, said.

Debates between the parliament and member states will start on Friday and are expected to last until Saturday or Sunday.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. MEPs raise ambition on EU carbon market reform
  2. MEPs vote down EU climate laws in dramatic upset
  3. MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote
MEPs raise ambition on EU carbon market reform

MEPs on the environment committee agreed on reform of the European carbon market — including expanding it to buildings and transport. They also want to extend the scope of the carbon border tax, and phase out free permits by 2030.

MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote

EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans defended the EU's landmark emissions reduction strategy on Tuesday against a parliament that is poised to water down some crucial elements of the plan in a crucial Wednesday vote.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  5. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  6. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Latest News

  1. Italy's criminalisation of migrant rescue: the luventa case
  2. Over 4,000 Frontex documents published by German NGO
  3. EU negotiators agree on historic carbon tariff
  4. Why it's harder than ever to chase autocrats from power
  5. EU secures deal with Hungary, unblocks joint aid to Ukraine
  6. Kaili set to lose vice-president seat as Qatar fallout hits MEPs
  7. How EU rules still allow social dumping through subcontracting
  8. What do flamingos and central bank bosses have in common?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us