Thursday

4th May 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Most EU public transport too expensive, Greenpeace finds

  • A tram in Berlin. Cheap €49 tickets in Germany for all trams, metro, buses and regional trains have been immensely popular (Photo: Fionn Große)

By

Listen to article

New analysis by Greenpeace has ranked the affordability of public transport in 30 EU countries, concluding that in most places prices are too high.

Apart from Luxembourg and Malta, which have made domestic public transport free, only Austria, Germany and Hungary have introduced relatively affordable nationwide tickets, costing less than €3 per day, according to the data published on Thursday (4 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Norway scored worst in the ranking, while Dublin, London, Paris and Amsterdam ranked worst in the list of capitals, offering tickets above €2.25 per day. In Amsterdam, for example, the price of a yearly ticket is €1,001.

Around two-thirds of the countries analysed do not have countrywide long-term travel passes at all. The report also takes aim at taxes on public transport, which are on average 11 percent VAT, which the researchers write is "higher than many basic services."

Seven EU countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Slovakia, Ireland, Croatia, and Hungary tax public transport at the top rate (with Hungary leading the pack at 27 percent, to Ireland at 23 percent).

"Affordable public transport is a necessity, but many governments treat it like a luxury good," said Greenpeace EU transport campaigner Lorelei Limousin.

She points out that cross-border airline tickets are excluded from VAT and the kerosene is also tax-free. Scrapping VAT on bus and train tickets is an easy way to get people to drive less, the report concludes, but Limousin said more needs to be done.

The analysis comes days after Germany and Hungary's new low-cost nationwide travel cards came into effect on 1 May. The so-called the Deutschlandticket offers travellers a monthly €49 ticket for local and regional public transport. According to the German transit authority, one billion trips per month are made under the scheme, and one in five buyers is a new traveller who usually does not use public transport.

Although these are rough estimates based, market research has shown about half of the population made use of the cheaper tickets.

German transport minister Volker Wissing last month expressed support for a similar low-cost pan-European public transport ticket—a proposition Greenpeace supports and the group has called on the European Commission to facilitate the introduction of a Europe-wide single climate ticket in the future.

"Governments must introduce simple and affordable 'climate tickets' for public transport, to cut people's bills and to reduce the oil use driving our planet towards climate disaster," said Limousin and suggests these services could be paid by taxing polluting forms of travel and end tax exemptions for international flights and for aviation fuel.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Demo urges EU Commission to stop privatising transport
  2. MEPs give green light to road transport sector reform
  3. Weaponising transport in the Spain vs Catalonia saga
MEPs give green light to road transport sector reform

MEPs adopted on Thursday the Mobility Package covering truck drivers' working conditions - rejecting amendments pushed by central and eastern member states. However, the European Commission warned that two new rules might be not align with the Green Deal.

Opinion

Weaponising transport in the Spain vs Catalonia saga

A canned €1.7bn Barcelona airport project did not come as a surprise to many Spaniards and most Catalans. Transport infrastructure in Spain is governed with an underlying mandate of protecting Madrid as the central node of political power.

Eurozone inflation creeps up ahead of ECB rate decision

The European Central Bank has raised rates repeatedly since July last year to rein in inflation, and analysts expect the bank to raise it once again — although experts are divided on how big the rise should be.

EU finance ministers meet for tough clash on spending rules

EU finance ministers meet in Stockholm to negotiate new spending rules, with frugal Germany expected to clash with France and Italy. Meanwhile the proposal has been criticised by economists for not leaving enough room for climate investment.

Opinion

EU needs land reform to stop Big Agri swallowing up small farms

The lack of a European land policy is incoherent with other EU policy goals and plays a major role in future farmers not having access to land. It also contributes to loss of biodiversity, increases agricultural greenhouse emissions and pesticides.

Latest News

  1. Most EU public transport too expensive, Greenpeace finds
  2. EU seeks to harmonise anti-corruption rules
  3. Croatia carrying out violent and illegal pushbacks, says NGO
  4. Who's next to lead International Organization for Migration?
  5. €211 a month: workers who love their job, but can't live from it
  6. Eurozone inflation creeps up ahead of ECB rate decision
  7. EU: Lithuania can't use untrained volunteer border guards
  8. Why are Google's consultants advising on EU monopoly policy?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us