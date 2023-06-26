Tuesday

27th Jun 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Auditors: 'No sign' of enough funds to hit 2030 climate targets

  • The EU auditors warn that vague information in member states' climate plans provide 'little indication' that 2030 ambitious targets will translate into sufficient action (Photo: Andreas Gücklhorn)

By

Listen to article

Auditors warned on Monday (26 June) that EU member states' climate plans lack crucial information regarding investment requirements and funding sources necessary to achieve the EU's climate and energy targets for 2030.

The EU has agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent (compared to 1990 levels) by 2030. And the recently-updated REPowerEU plan, in turn, aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy share by the end of the decade.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU auditors noted these proposals, which further raise targets for 2030, require an increase in financing, which is currently not detectable.

EU countries agreed to spend at least 20 percent of their 2014-2020 EU budget on climate action — and later they decided that for the 2021-2027 EU budget at least 30 percent (about €87bn) should be used to finance the green transition.

But to reach the 2030 targets, the investment required has been estimated at around €1 trillion per year. Therefore, a significant portion of the necessary investment will need to be sourced from national and private funds.

"The private sector needs certainty and clarity. The fact that the targets are moving every year doesn't really help," a senior auditor told journalists during a press conference.

The EU auditors warned that vague information in member states' National Energy and Climate Plans provide "little indication" that these ambitious targets will translate into sufficient action.

"There is no information that sufficient financing will be made available to reach the 2030 targets, in particular from the private sector," reads the auditors' report.

Meanwhile, the auditors observed that the EU's achievement of its 2020 climate and energy targets was influenced, in part, by "external factors" such as the Covid-19 pandemic's lockdowns, which played a role in reducing emissions.

They noted that certain EU countries did not meet expectations in terms of their contributions and resorted to alternative methods — including emissions allocations or renewable energy shares from other member states that had surpassed their own targets.

Belgium, Ireland, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Slovenia, for example, did not meet their 2020 renewable targets based on their own efforts.

In their report, EU auditors said the "lack of transparency" in these flexibilities used by member states to reach a target makes it difficult for citizens and stakeholders to determine if these measures actually improve cost-effectiveness in achieving the targets.

"We need more transparency on the performance of the EU and its member states on their climate and energy actions," said Joëlle Elvinger, the EU Court of Auditors member in charge of the report.

EU auditors, meanwhile, also invite the bloc to better count its share of global emissions, including those stemming from trade and international aviation and shipping.

The lack of ambition of EU member states towards the 2030 energy efficiency target was also raised by EU auditors, who point out that the previous target for 2020 was already difficult to achieve.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Study: EU on track to smash 2030 40% clean energy target
  2. EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target
  3. EU emissions down 24% on 1990 - but still off 2030 target
EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target

The EU climate advisory board has recommended a net emissions-reduction target of at least 90 percent by 2040 (on 1990 levels) in order to deliver on the climate neutrality goal by 2050.

EU emissions down 24% on 1990 - but still off 2030 target

Emissions regulated under the EU's carbon market fell by 9.1 percent in 2019, although aviation emissions continued to increased. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to lead to "an unprecedented fall in emissions" in 2020.

Analysis

The 'regulatory fatigue' fightback against EU Green Deal

With environmental legislation perceived as excessively burdensome by various member state capitals, farmer groups, business lobbies, and some groups in the EU parliament, what does that mean for the Green Deal ahead of the 2024 European Parliament elections?

Wealthy countries slammed for failing to address debt crisis

The World Bank is expected to find $200bn [€183bn] in extra financing for developing countries by taking on more risk — but critics said promises made did not represent "anything new" and failed to address global debt problems.

Latest News

  1. Auditors: 'No sign' of enough funds to hit 2030 climate targets
  2. Russia, Putin, Wagner — and Africa
  3. The 'regulatory fatigue' fightback against EU Green Deal
  4. Catch 22: sustainability vs viability for 'green' fishing
  5. EU on Wagner: Putin 'bitten by own monster'
  6. What we learned so far from a short-lived mutiny in Russia
  7. Russia and migration at summit This WEEK
  8. Wealthy countries slammed for failing to address debt crisis

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  4. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  5. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  6. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  3. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  4. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  5. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us