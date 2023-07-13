Thursday

13th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

The oil-chief boss of COP28 lays out climate summit plan

  • Sultan Al Jaber who leads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is this year's UN climate summit president (Photo: ADSW)

By

Listen to article

Ministers and negotiators from 30 countries have met in Brussels to prepare for the crucial COP28 climate talks, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November.

Sultan Al Jaber, who leads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and will host the climate summit, said on Thursday (13 July) that a "phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In a plan released on the same day by Al Jaber's office, four points were prioritised.

This included fast-tracking the energy transition, slashing emissions before 2030, transforming climate finance, especially for low-income countries and "putting nature and people at the heart of climate action."

He also said oil companies should "attack" emissions made by customers using their products which, in the case of fossil-fuel giants, make up the bulk of their carbon emissions.

"We need to challenge old models that were built for the last century," said Al Jaber. "This plan is guided by a single north star, and that is keeping 1.5 [degrees Celsius] within reach."

Commitments to double energy-efficiency, triple renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts globally, and double hydrogen production to 180m tonnes a year by 2030 will be put to governments, who are expected to reach an agreement in November.

Al Jaber also said he wants to formulate a plan to get the world's biggest oil and gas producers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5C.

The plan was broadly welcomed by experts on Thursday. "[It] sends the right signals about the key elements required for a successful climate summit. [But] while the broad contours are positive, the devil will be in the details," said Harjeet Singh of the Climate Action Network.

Al Jaber's dual role as climate and oil boss has also attracted criticism, with Left MEP Manon Aubry describing it as an "absolute scandal". EU executive vice president Frans Timmermans who also attended the meeting on Thursday and is responsible for the Green Deal, has said in the past not to "vilify" the oil boss ahead of Cop28.

"We need them. They have a lot of assets," he said about the host country, UAE.

Stocktake

Deploying a loss and damage fund to help low-income countries deal with the destructive effects of global warming — agreed on at last year's climate summit — is among the major goals of this year's proceedings.

The other defining element will be the global stocktake, which is the first country-by-country assessment of the progress made towards reducing emissions enough to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It is the first such accounting since the Paris climate agreement was signed in 2015. In a letter published in the Financial Times on Wednesday, a group of countries led by Canada and Germany called on the UAE to focus on the phaseout of all fossil fuels.

UAE's Al Jaber has emphasised emissions reduction through carbon capture and storage, which would allow oil companies to keep their production high— a method supported by fossil-fuel corporations but criticised by EU countries and slammed as "very dangerous" by the former United Nations climate chief Christiana Figueres.

Climate finance

Another obstacle in the way of ambitious emission-reductions is a lack of funding. Lower-income countries, increasingly struggling with the global debt crisis, have insisted on more green funds from wealthy countries to help pay for clean energy.

But the preparatory negotiations in Bonn in June ended in disappointment when no progress on climate financing was achieved.

"I see a lack of ambition. A lack of trust. A lack of support. A lack of cooperation. And an abundance of problems around clarity and credibility," said UN secretary general Antonio Gutierrez at the time.

Timmermans on Thursday called for the doubling of climate adaptation finance and said the EU remains "deeply committed" to delivering its part of the promised $100bn [€90bn] in annual climate finance.

"I believe there is enough global capital, but there are barriers to re-channel finance," he said, adding that reforming finance will be a slow process.

"We should not naively expect that the transformation of the finance system to align global finance flows with the Paris [climate] goals will be achieved at our meeting in Dubai," he said.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. UAE's fossil-fuelled high-tech mirage of a green future
  2. Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
  3. Timmermans thanks climate activists for nature vote victory
  4. Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief

Analysis

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?

The United Arab Emirates announced its ambition to become one of the world's premier trading hubs for green hydrogen. Interesting, to say the least, for a country that relies on the sale of fossil fuels for its prosperity.

MEPs denounce EPP 'fake news' on eve of key nature vote

MEPs will determine the future of the Nature Restoration Law on Wednesday — amid a concerted pushback led by the European People's Party (EPP), which has been accused of poisoning the debate with fake news.

Latest News

  1. Commission and MEPs clash over corporate tax-reporting rules
  2. MEPs' integrity vote skirts binding anti-corruption reforms
  3. The oil-chief boss of COP28 lays out climate summit plan
  4. Timmermans thanks climate activists for nature vote victory
  5. EU-Latin America summit will be an environmental car crash
  6. Revealed: The EU lobbying of the so-called 'Consumer Choice Center'
  7. EU states need to step up rescues, says EU commissioner
  8. UN meeting urges Russia to respect EU probes on Nord Stream blast

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us