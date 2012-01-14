Ad
S&P: 'A reform process based on a pillar of fiscal austerity alone risks becoming self-defeating' (Photo: Wikipedia)

US agency drops bombshell on EU anti-crisis plan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US-based ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has cut France's triple-A rating and trashed the EU's new fiscal treaty.

It said in a statement out Friday (13 January) the EU draft fiscal compact "does not supply sufficient additional resources or operational flexibility to bolster European rescue operations."

It noted that: "a reform process based on a pillar of fiscal austerity alone risks becoming self-defeating, as domestic demand falls in line with consumers' rising concerns ...

