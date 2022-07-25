Ad
euobserver
In October 2020, the French found the presence of several groups of chemicals of concern — such as formaldehyde, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins and furans, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) — in single-use diapers sold in France (Photo: Wikipedia)

Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Maria Arena, Anja Hazekamp, Tilly Metz, Frédérique Ries, Brussels,

As MEPs concerned about people's exposure to harmful chemicals, we have repeatedly called on the EU Commission and member states to take action in order to increase protection levels and we have strongly supported the development of Europe's Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability.

It is now time to deliver on the important promises made, including that to restrict the most harmful substances in consumer produc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Maria Arena is a S&D MEP. \nAnja Hazekamp is an MEP with The Left.\nTilly Metz is a Green MEP. \nFrédérique Ries is an MEP with Renew Europe.

Related articles

To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby
MEPs call to speed up curbs on toxic 'forever chemicals'
Nappy tax issue divides EU commissioners
Thousands of toxic chemicals face EU restrictions
In October 2020, the French found the presence of several groups of chemicals of concern — such as formaldehyde, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins and furans, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) — in single-use diapers sold in France (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Maria Arena is a S&D MEP. \nAnja Hazekamp is an MEP with The Left.\nTilly Metz is a Green MEP. \nFrédérique Ries is an MEP with Renew Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections