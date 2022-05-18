EU to boost solar and renewables rollout to cut Russian gas

Plans to massively increase solar energy and accelerate the rollout of big EU renewable projects, in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine, were unveiled by the EU Commission on Wednesday (18 May).
Under the REPower initiative, Europe aims to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. For that, the EU has acknowledged the need to reduce energy consumption in the bloc and scale-up renewable energy massively.
"If we can ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
