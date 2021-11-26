Ad
A melting ice sculpture spelling 'Future' (in German) outside the ECB HQ in Frankfurt (Photo: Greenpeace)

Can the ECB solve climate change and inflation on its own?

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB), through its monetary policy, has shaped the response to the Covid-19 pandemic - and, with it, the current state of the economy - more than any other EU institution.

Essentially endless amounts of cheap cash under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) and negative interest loans to commercial banks (the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTROs) prevented a financial crisis during the outbreak.

The current economic outlook ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

