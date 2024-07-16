Capital Markets Union will not foot Europe’s climate bill, says report

This week, EU finance ministers discussed how to reduce debt in Europe while increasing investments to transition to a clean and digital economy.
Talks focused on the seven member states that need to reduce deficits the most, including Belgium, France, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland, and Slovakia.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
