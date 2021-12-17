Ad
euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateus Morawiecki blamed high electricity prices on the bloc’s carbon Emissions Trading System (ETS) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders: No agreement on energy prices

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU leaders failed to agree on how to respond to the ongoing problem of high energy prices at Thursday's (16 December) European summit.

After two rounds of negotiations lasting for hours, leaders finally gave up on plans to adopt a joint statement on energy late last night, with member states disagreeing over the causes of the surging prices.

Since the summer, natural gas prices all over the globe have spiked. European countries rely on imports to fulfill their gas needs.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe
Dutch businesses 'not guaranteed' gas over winter
Environment ministers continue dogfight on energy price hike
Polish prime minister Mateus Morawiecki blamed high electricity prices on the bloc’s carbon Emissions Trading System (ETS) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections