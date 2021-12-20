Activists slam tweak to EU carbon allowance scheme

The EU is set to revise its carbon Emissions Trading System (ETS) at Monday's (20 December) environment council meeting.
Ahead of the ministerial meeting, environmental groups sent a joint letter urging them to "uphold the polluter pays principle, as enshrined in EU law when reforming the ETS."
"Polluting for free in times of a climate crisis is untenable," says Sam Van den Plas, policy director at Carbon Market Watch, one of the signatories of the letter.
Under its ETS sy...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.