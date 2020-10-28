MEPs push for limited 'right-to-repair' on consumer devices

Annoyed at the short lifespan of modern digital devices, or the inability to fix a seemingly small problem on a laptop and instead having to buy a new one?
The 'right-to-repair' has been making its way through different EU channels and on Monday (26 October) MEPs supported a report that called on the EU Commission to grant such an innovative right to consumers.
The goal of right-to-repair rules is to get companies to make parts, tools and information available to consumers and s...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
