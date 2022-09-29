The European shipping giants plying Putin's fossil-fuels trade

When the Malibu departed Murmansk port shortly after 8.30am on Sunday 28 August, leaving behind mild weather and steel-filled skies north of the Arctic Circle, it was weighed down with thousands of tonnes of crude oil and headed for Rotterdam, a familiar, well-trodden route for the Greek-owned tanker. \n \nBy the time the red and black-hulled liner made its way out of Kola Bay, navigated round Scandinavia, and docked in the Netherlands six days later, though, the outlook for the Malibu and th...
Investigation by Chris Matthews (Investigate Europe) and Sotiris Sideris, Nikolas Leontopoulos, Thodoris Chondrogiannos, Konstantina Maltepioti (Reporters United).
#FuellingWar is a joint project of the journalistic non-profit organisations Investigate Europe and Reporters United.
Apart from the authors the following reporters have contributed to the investigation: Lorenzo Buzzoni, Ingeborg Eliassen, Manuel Rico, Nico Schmidt, Amund Trellevik.
In addition to EUobserver, media partners of this investigation are: Der Tagesspiegel (Germany), Bergens Tidende (Norway), Il Fatto Quotidiano (Italy), InfoLibre (Spain), Meduza (Russia), Publico (Portugal).
Data Visualisation: Hendrik Lehmann and David Meininger (Der Tagesspiegel).
