The Netherlands is paying its extra EU bill, a net payment of €642 million, before the end of 2014, well ahead of the extended deadline of 1 September 2015.

Finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has told Dutch media that it is “in the Netherlands's interest to pay this year” after the government experienced some financial windfall.

Dijsselbloem said that “if you have the money in your wal...