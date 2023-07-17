Digital euro — opportunity, or solution in search of a problem?

The digital euro is a great opportunity to address real problems, such as lack of access to digital payments, fragmentation of the European payment infrastructure and financial fragility. A key feature of the digital euro is that it is an inherently stable form of money that could, in the long run, become the stable backbone of the monetary and financial system.

However, realizing this potential will require a much higher limit than the €3,000-4,000 currently proposed by the European C...