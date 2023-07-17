Ad
euobserver
Currently, the EU commission and the ECB heed too much to the concerns of the commercial banking industry that sees its traditional business model under stress (Photo: alles-schumpf)

Digital euro — opportunity, or solution in search of a problem?

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Martijn Jeroen van der Linden and six others, The Hague/Brussels/Maastricht/Stockholm,

The digital euro is a great opportunity to address real problems, such as lack of access to digital payments, fragmentation of the European payment infrastructure and financial fragility. A key feature of the digital euro is that it is an inherently stable form of money that could, in the long run, become the stable backbone of the monetary and financial system.

However, realizing this potential will require a much higher limit than the €3,000-4,000 currently proposed by the European C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Martijn Jeroen van der Linden is professor of practice in new finance at The Hague University of Applied Sciences. Adua Dalla Costa is policy officer at Positive Money Europe. Tristan Dissaux is a post-doctoral researcher at Université Libre de Bruxelles. Wojtek Kalinowski is co-director at the Veblen Institute. Mark Sanders is professor of international economics at Maastricht University. Aleksandar Simić is researcher at Sustainable Finance Lab. Vicky Van Eyck is executive director at Positive Money Europe.

Related articles

Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra
The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?
A digital euro - could it happen?
Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra
Currently, the EU commission and the ECB heed too much to the concerns of the commercial banking industry that sees its traditional business model under stress (Photo: alles-schumpf)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Martijn Jeroen van der Linden is professor of practice in new finance at The Hague University of Applied Sciences. Adua Dalla Costa is policy officer at Positive Money Europe. Tristan Dissaux is a post-doctoral researcher at Université Libre de Bruxelles. Wojtek Kalinowski is co-director at the Veblen Institute. Mark Sanders is professor of international economics at Maastricht University. Aleksandar Simić is researcher at Sustainable Finance Lab. Vicky Van Eyck is executive director at Positive Money Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections