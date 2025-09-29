'Biodiversity loss, extreme weather and water scarcity' is Europe's future, report warns

A new report on Monday (29 September) from the European Environment Agency (EEA) starkly warns that the state of the environment in Europe is in "bad or poor condition."

The biggest challenges will be extreme weather events catalysed by climate change, biodiversity loss and insecurity in the water and food system.

“More than 60 percent of the species in Europe are in a bad or poor condition”, said Catherin Ganzleben of the EEA.

The decline of biodiversity and ecosystems is expected to continue. Saving biodiversity in Europe will be one of the biggest challenges in the next few years, as the report cites unsustainable production and consumption habits especially in the food system as main drivers.

With unhealthy ecosystems come challenges to food and water security. Water scarcity currently affects 34 percent of the European population.

“We see water scarcity in the southern European countries, Spain, Portugal, Italy, also across Romania, Turkey, the Balkans, but not just that, we also see water scarcity in Belgium, in the Netherlands, also in Denmark. And the link there is very much to the use of water in agriculture.”

Europe is experiencing warming at double the global average, with climate change fuelling extreme weather events like droughts or floods experienced this year already in several member states.

In 2024 floods in Valencia claimed 250 victims and wildfires are becoming a lethal part of every summer.

Since the second term of Ursula von der Leyen as EU Commission president environmental policy has started to unwind or be repealed.

Environmental regulations like the anti-deforestation rule are postponed while competitiveness and economic growth became priorities.





