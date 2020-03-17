Ad
To date, no Western government had taken such significant measures: a ban on leaving home except for reasons of work, health and emergency; closure schools, universities, theatres, cinemas, museums, bars, discos and restaurants, churches and sport (Photo: Valentina Saini)

Analysis

Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy

Health & Society
by Valentina Saini, Vicenza,

It is often said that Italians are at their best in emergencies.

They are certainly used to handling crisis.

During the last five years Italy has experienced a severe earthquake, various floods, and the collapse of a bridge in a major urban center.

Now the country is being hit by the coronavirus emergency, which has already caused 1,809 deaths (as of Sunday, 15 March).

To date, no Western government had taken such significant measures: a ban on leaving home except f...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

