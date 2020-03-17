Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy

It is often said that Italians are at their best in emergencies.

They are certainly used to handling crisis.

During the last five years Italy has experienced a severe earthquake, various floods, and the collapse of a bridge in a major urban center.

Now the country is being hit by the coronavirus emergency, which has already caused 1,809 deaths (as of Sunday, 15 March).

To date, no Western government had taken such significant measures: a ban on leaving home except f...