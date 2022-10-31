Ad
Decolonisation is a new way of confronting racism. It means rooting out colonial-era attitudes of white superiority that linger in our societies and institutions (Photo: Helena Malikova)

The Decolonisers

by EU Scream, Brussels,

Decolonisation is a new way of confronting racism. It means rooting out colonial-era attitudes of white superiority that linger in our societies and institutions.

The push for decolonisation in the US and parts of Europe took wings with the Black Lives Matter movement.

But the EU still is nowhere near starting the process of decolonisation.

Its reticence was underlined this ...

