The Decolonisers

Decolonisation is a new way of confronting racism. It means rooting out colonial-era attitudes of white superiority that linger in our societies and institutions.
The push for decolonisation in the US and parts of Europe took wings with the Black Lives Matter movement.
But the EU still is nowhere near starting the process of decolonisation.
Its reticence was underlined this ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.