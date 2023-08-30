New school year sees 6.7m Ukraine children unable to learn

Ongoing attacks and low enrolment rates have left 6.7 million Ukrainian children (aged 3-18) unable to learn, UNICEF has warned.
For the fourth consecutive school year, following the disruption caused by the Covid epidemic, the educational future of Ukrainian children is uncertain.
One of the reasons is the destruction of schools. More than 1,300 have been destroyed in Ukraine ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
