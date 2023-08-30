Ad
More than 1,300 schools have been destroyed in Ukraine since the start of the war (Photo: UNICEF)

New school year sees 6.7m Ukraine children unable to learn

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Ongoing attacks and low enrolment rates have left 6.7 million Ukrainian children (aged 3-18) unable to learn, UNICEF has warned.

For the fourth consecutive school year, following the disruption caused by the Covid epidemic, the educational future of Ukrainian children is uncertain.

One of the reasons is the destruction of schools. More than 1,300 have been destroyed in Ukraine ...

