EU proposes new powers for European Works Councils

15 years after it was last revised, the European Commission on Wednesday (24 January) proposed updating theEuropean works councils directive to give workers a stronger voice in large multinational companies.
The original directive dates back to 1994, when it pioneered the creation of these bodies, which are a bridge between employers and employees at company level — but at that time it did not properly define what they shoul...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
