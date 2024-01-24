Ad
There are around 1,000 European Works Councils, representing more than 11.3 million workers (Photo: Unsplash)

EU proposes new powers for European Works Councils

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

15 years after it was last revised, the European Commission on Wednesday (24 January) proposed updating theEuropean works councils directive to give workers a stronger voice in large multinational companies.

The original directive dates back to 1994, when it pioneered the creation of these bodies, which are a bridge between employers and employees at company level — but at that time it did not properly define what they shoul...

