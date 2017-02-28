Barroso bank job to face fresh EU scrutiny

By Aleksandra Eriksson

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has launched an inquiry into the European Commission's handling of its former president's appointment to Goldman Sachs bank.

She launched the probe on Tuesday (28 February) after a petition by Commission staff urged the current chief, Jean-Claude Juncker to take "exemplary measures" against his predecessor, Jose Manuel Barroso.

