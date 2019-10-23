Macron ponders options for French EU commissioner

French president Emmanuel Macron is preparing to name Thierry Breton, a tech CEO and former finance minister, to be EU single market commissioner.

The second choice comes after MEPs rejected his first pick, Sylvie Goulard.

And the stakes are high in Macron's bid to wield power in Brussels as well as to assert authority on the wider EU stage.

Breton, the CEO of French tech firm Atos, was Macron's "favourite" and was "well placed" to take the post, French magazine Le Canard Enchaine and British daily the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (22 October).

The 64-year old is a cybersecurity expert who also ran the French treasury back in 2007.

His job would be to push Macron's ideas on EU industrial, digital, and defence policy in Brussels.

The Élysée is to reveal its nominee by the end of the week.

But Benoît Georges Cœuré, France's governor on the European Central Bank (ECB) board, was another potential French candidate.

Smaller names in the running also included Clément Baune, Macron's 37-year old advisor on EU affairs.

And they included Laurence Boon, a French economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a wealthy nations' club in Paris.

The single market portfolio governs EU industrial and defence spending.

And Macron needed a "strong" commissioner to pursue his EU priorities, according to Eric Maurice, from the Robert Schuman Foundation, a think tank in Brussels.

Macron wanted a "coordinated industrial policy with less social 'dumping'," and to create "European digital and military sovereignty", Maurice said.

He also wanted a French commissioner who could play a starring role beside commission president, Germany's Ursula von der Leyen, to "relaunch the Franco-German motor in Brussels," Maurice added.

The French renomination comes after MEPs rejected Macron's first choice, Goulard, a former defence minister.

"Goulard was a perfect alter-ego to von der Leyen and will be difficult to replace in that respect," the think tank's Maurice noted.

Florence Parly, the current French defence minister, had also been considered by the Élysée, but Parly said no in summer.

Ségolène Royal, a French socialist celebrity, was also spoken of in those shoes.

But Royal had a flaky profile with international gaffes, which put made her less appealing.

What next?

For her part, Von der Leyen is currently waiting to see who Macron will name.

She is also waiting for a second Romanian name, expected next week, after MEPs rejected Romania's first choice.

But she already has a second Hungarian candidate after MEPs rejected Hungary's initial pick.

She must first interview the new faces.

The European Parliament's (EP) legal affairs committee then vets them on conflict of interest.

And MEPs grill them on their portfolio before the EP votes on all the incoming commissioners and von der Leyen can start work.

The process could be wrapped up by 1 December if von der Leyen named all her candidates by the end of October, an EP spokesperson told EUobserver.

Inauguration "all depends" on "how long [she] ... takes to let parliament know the three missing names," a commission spokesperson said.

It also depends on them surviving their EP gauntlet.

"Technically, they could [all] be rejected again", the commission spokesperson said.

Causing stink

The first French rejection already caused a stink, with Macron calling the Goulard case an "enormous snub" which "ridiculed France".

He also told EU leaders at last week's summit that the EP ought to cede its vetting powers to an "independent public body" by 2024 in reaction to the fiasco.

MEPs rejected Goulard on grounds of alleged financial sins.

But they also did it in order to scalp Macron's liberal EP group after centre-right and centre-left groups had lost their candidates, the Élysée believed.

And the rejection prompted a legal debate on whether MEPs were overstepping the mark.

The Goulard decision gave "rise to serious concerns regarding the [EP's] impartiality and credibility", Ingolf Pernice, a law professor at Humboldt University in Germany, said earlier this week.

And 28 other eminent Europeans joined him in a letter of complaint to EP president David Sassoli earlier this week.

They included Jean-Claude Trichet, France's former ECB chief, raising the stake for the second round of nominations.

They also included Etienne Davignon, a Belgian industrialist and former EU commissioner, who now chairs Friends of Europe, a think tank in Brussels.

"One must be careful not to discredit the European Parliament [EP]," Davignon told EUobserver.

"If I voted for the EP, I voted for it to check if candidates [for the European Commission] were fit and proper to take up their posts, not if those posts ought to be given to a person of one [political] colour or another," he said.

The political distribution of commission portfolios "should be in the hands of the national governments", he added.

Hanging around

All that still left von der Leyen waiting for Romania's second name amid delays over the formation of a new government.

And it left Hungary's second pick, Olivér Várhelyi, its EU ambassador, hanging around since Budapest put forward his name one month ago, with von der Leyen keeping silent on Hungary so far.