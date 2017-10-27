Cyprus defends reputation on Russia money laundering

Cyprus has defended its reputation on Russia money laundering after a British MP called for its international rating to be "downgraded".

The Cypriot justice ministry said on Friday (27 October) that a European rating body, called Moneyval, had repeatedly established that the Republic of Cyprus was "in full compliance with international measures".

Evidence showed €26 million was moved via five Cypriot banks (Photo: Berge Gazen)

It said allegations that it sat on evidence in a high-level Russian case and stonewalled French prosecutors were "completely groundless".

"The investigation [into the Russian case] on the part of Cypriot authorities is open and ongoing" and "cooperation with French authorities ... is underway without any problems," it said.

Cyprus spoke out after a British MP said Moneyval should cut its rating from "largely compliant" to "non compliant".

The MP, Ian Austin, from the opposition Labour Party, urged the British treasury to recommend the step.

His letter, dated 13 October, said he had "grave concerns about the Cypriot government's complicity in facilitating Russian organised crime and money-laundering."

He said it had been "actively involved in the obstruction of an international money-laundering investigation" into a €195-million fraud against the Russian tax office.

He said French prosecutors had requested help from Cyprus, but the Cypriot justice ministry "blocked this request for over two years with the result that the documents were supplied only last week".

Cyprus rating

The British treasury is looking into the complaint.

Moneyval, a branch of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, is to evaluate Cyprus in early 2019, with preparations to start next year.

But Jaime Rodriguez, a spokesman, told EUobserver it would be difficult to speak of "downgrades" because Moneyval had adopted new ratings since its previous Cyprus assessments.

"Technically speaking, there is no such thing as 'downgrading' from previous ratings, as all ratings will be based on revised standards," he said.

The €195-million Russia fraud was exposed by Sergei Magnitsky, an accountant, who was subsequently jailed and killed.

Some of the money was moved out of Russia via Cyprus into other EU states. It paid for real estate, art, and yachts. It also trickled back, via shell firms, to Russian president Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

Bill Browder, Magnitsky's former employer, who has campaigned for EU sanctions in his name, gave Cyprus 133 pages of evidence on the case four years ago.

Bank extracts, seen by this website, showed that €26 million of the money was moved via Cypriot banks.

Flight records also showed that the Russian suspects were frequent visitors to the island.

Russia cooperation

Browder told EUobserver on Friday that Cypriot authorities sat on it because they were "unwilling to go after the Russian fraudsters who planned this crime in Cyprus".

He said Paris had had to appeal to Eurojust, an EU judicial agency, to get Nicosia to cooperate.

He also said Cyprus had helped Russia to go after him instead.

Browder, a British former hedge fund manager in Russia, has asked Cypriot courts to stop Cyprus from inviting Russian interrogators to question his lawyers.

The Russian mission is designed to dig up material for Russia's claim that Magnitsky stole the money and that Browder had him killed.

Putin personally raised the issue with Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades on his visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

The Russian leader said he looked forward to a decision that would allow the two countries to cooperate on the "multimillionaire Bill Browder", Cypriot news agency CNA reported.

Anastasiades said the matter lay with the court, which holds a hearing on 5 November.

Offshore 'colony'

Cyprus is a financial centre which hosts more than 14,000 offshore firms, at least 12,000 of which have no physical presence on the island.

Russian clients love it for its favourable tax regime and as a holiday spot.

It also has a weak track record of going after fraudsters - Moneyval's last Cyprus review, in 2011, said it had convicted just two people and issued only nine orders to freeze accounts since 2005.

Cyprus already let Russian interrogators question Browder's lawyers on a previous occasion, even though France and the UK had denied similar Russian requests on grounds they were politically motivated.

Browder said events had shown that Russia's jurisdiction extended into the EU country.

The lack of rule of law in Russia posed a threat in both places, he said.

"Cyprus has unfortunately become a de facto colony of Russia and that makes its business climate dangerous and unpredictable," he said.