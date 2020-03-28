Saturday

28th Mar 2020

  1. News
  2. Migration

Virus: Frontex tells officers to keep guarding Greek borders

  • 100 extra officers had been deployed to Greece, where they will now remain for an extra month (Photo: Frontex)

By

The EU's border agency Frontex has told its officers they must maintain border checks between Greece and Turkey in light of the pandemic.

In an internal staff email sent last week and seen by EUobserver, Frontex's executive director Fabrice Leggeri said they had a legal obligation to support Greece.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Because of it, there will be "no reduction of deployment needs" for three of its missions along the Greek land and sea borders with Turkey, he said.

The missions include the so-called rapid border interventions where Frontex sent in an extra 100 officers to the land border, along with helicopters, boats and other surveillance equipment earlier this month.

The officers were deployed after Turkey in Febraury opened its borders, sending thousands of asylum seeker hopefuls towards Greece, in a frantic bid to wrestle political concessions from the EU.

Greece then announced it would suspend asylum applications, a move officially voted through the parliament on Thursday (26 March) in what critics say is a flagrant violation of international and EU law.

Frontex officers will also be required to stay on task for an additional month, noted Leggeri, to mitigate infections linked to travelling.

Those officers will also be working to send home migrants and rejected asylum seekers from Greece, described by Leggeri as a top priority.

Meanwhile, the agency is temporarily shelving operations at other border crossing points along Europe's land borders it considers less important.

This includes an "immediate suspension of all activities, considered as low priority, until further notice" for the joint-operation focal points air and sea and the joint-operation focal coordination points air and sea.

Officers at those missions are free to go home.

Operations in the Western Balkans, the Themis in the central Mediterranean and Indalo off Spain have also since been classified as a secondary priority.

Frontex was among the first EU agencies to have had a confirmed case of Covid-19, when one of its employees at its Warsaw headquarters tested positive.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Greece will not get extra Frontex staff until next week
  2. Commission silent on Greece suspending asylum claims
Commission silent on Greece suspending asylum claims

Greece is now "Europe's shield" said the European Commission, as it shores up border patrols on the Turkish border. But when it comes to Greece suspending asylum claims, the same institution was unable to comment.

Austria and Hungary derail EU naval plan on Libya arms

An EU naval operation set for launch in April off the Libyan coast may be derailed following objections by Austria and Hungary. Both want the power to end the mission should migrants be lured into being rescued.

EU offers Greek island migrants €2,000 to go home

Some 5,000 people stuck on the Greek islands will each be offered €2,000 to go home. The scheme is likely to take several weeks before officially launched and will be valid for one month.

Opinion

Europe's migration system is broken: Renew has a plan

The failure of successful integration of migrants and refugees granted stay in Europe puts the entire asylum and migration policy at risk. Member states have to step up their integration policies.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Latest News

  1. EU doctors: bring refugees on Greek islands to safety
  2. Russia's top coronavirus 'fake news' stories
  3. WHO warning on lockdown mental health
  4. Virus: Frontex tells officers to keep guarding Greek borders
  5. EU heads struggle to find joint virus response
  6. Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic
  7. Von der Leyen warns 'end selfishness' in virus crisis
  8. Chinese ambassador to EU: put trust before politics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us