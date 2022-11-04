Friday

4th Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats

  • A couple and with their four-year-old daughter are currently among those rescued and onboard the Ocean Viking (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission says it is powerless to stop Italy from banning charity rescue boats entering its territorial waters.

The statement on Friday (4 November) follows moves by the new government in Rome under Georgia Meloni to further crack down on the Mediterranean Sea rescues.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • It follows moves by the new government in Rome under Georgia Meloni to further crack down on the Mediterranean Sea rescues (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Meloni's interior ministry said it is exploring a possible ban on the boats from entering Italian territorial waters based on article 19 of the UN International Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Asked if such a ban is legal under EU law, the commission said it had "no competence to decide which boats can or cannot enter a country's territorial waters."

Asked if the entry ban falls under the scope of EU values, they said "saving lives at sea is a moral duty, as well as a legal obligation for member states under international law."

The comments comes as three charity boats seek to disembark close to 1,000 rescued people.

Among them is the French-based SOS Mediterreanee's Ocean Viking.

The boat rescued 234 people and had sent its first request for a port to disembark on 22 October. With no response yet, the long wait is likely to provoke tensions and fear among those on board, some of whom are small children.

"We are facing an absolute emergency," said Ocean Viking's Nicola Stalla, who described the Italian government blockade as a disgrace.

To date, 20 requests to disembark have been sent, but without response. They are now demanding help from France, Spain and Greece.

Humanity 1, a German flagged vessel, has 179 onboard while the Geo Barents, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has 572.

The issue has revived calls for an over the summer French EU presidency solidarity pledge to relocate some 10,000 asylum seekers rescued at sea across member states.

The European Commission says the French relocation plan could be used to help the three stranded boats.

"Disembarkment after life-saving operations, yes, this mechanism is dedicated to this," said a European Commission spokesperson, when pressed.

But that relocation plan is moving ahead at a slow place and the relocation pledges by EU states have since been revised to 8,000.

And only 38 people from Italy having been relocated to France and Germany from August to October of this year.

Meanwhile, two days after Meloni was sworn in as the head of the Italian government, her interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, issued a directive against Ocean Viking and Humanity 1.

He claimed the two boats are not in line "with spirit of the European and Italian rules on border security and control and on the fight against illegal immigration."

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper, he also said Italy "cannot take in migrants who are picked up at sea by foreign ships operating without any planned coordination with the authorities."

Italy now wants NGO vessel-flagged states Norway and Germany to take charge of those rescued instead. Norway is the flag state of the Ocean Viking, while Humanity 1 flies the German flag.

For its part, Germany says Italy needs to provide swift assistance to those onboard, noting some 104 unaccompanied minors on Humanity 1.

"Many of them need medical care. We have asked the Italian government to provide help quickly," said the German embassy, in a statement.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Tunisian man throws himself overboard
  2. Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking
  3. Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians
  4. Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

In a fit of desperation, a young man from Tunisia threw himself over board. He was quickly rescued. But others have made similar threats, if no solution is found, including a 38-year old pregnant woman from Libya.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

Denmark's anti-piracy mission in Gulf of Guinea was launched with such haste that no protocols were made with the Nigerian government. So no plan was in place if Denmark killed or captured pirates — likely to be Nigerian nationals.

Opinion

COP27 is where EU starts paying for colonial climate change

For the first time, the EU is facing pressure at COP27 to soften its resistance to compensate the world's poorest nations for the loss and damage created by floods, rising seas and other impacts fuelled by the climate crisis.

News in Brief

  1. Danish social democrats secure best result in 20 years
  2. EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  3. Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  4. EU 'no comment' on next UK PM
  5. EU plans to provide Ukraine €1.5bn per month next year
  6. France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
  7. New Swedish PM ready to meet Turkey leader over Nato bid
  8. Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  3. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  5. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  6. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

Latest News

  1. EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats
  2. UK conspiracy theorist David Icke denied entry to Netherlands
  3. COP27 is where EU starts paying for colonial climate change
  4. Scholars to UN: Don't adopt 'weaponised' antisemitism definition
  5. EU states want to keep hoarding passenger data, despite ECJ ruling
  6. Cut 'red tape' — and watch EU workplace deaths rocket
  7. ECB sets 2024 deadline for European banks to deal with climate risks
  8. Kosmos-2558: Russia's killer satellite that could trigger Article 5

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us