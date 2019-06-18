Ad
euobserver
Young girls in Afghanistan - one of the world's longest-running refugee crisis - helped by the International Rescue Committee (Photo: IRC)

EU summit must give effective answer on migration

Migration
Opinion
by Imogen Sudbery, Brussels,

As heads of state meet in Brussels to take critical decisions about EU leadership and strategic agenda for 2019-2024 on World Refugee Day (20 June), they should need no reminder of the pressing need to deliver a more effective response to migration.

Three years on from the peak of arrivals, the inability of European leaders to put in place an effective system is both failing the most vulnerable and threatening the EU's credibility w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Imogen Sudbery is a director of policy and advocacy and head of the Brussels office at the International Rescue Committee.

Related articles

Migration and May elections - time to get facts right
Migration and climate are EU's top priorities, Macron says
Meet the lawyer taking the EU migration policy to the ICC
Young girls in Afghanistan - one of the world's longest-running refugee crisis - helped by the International Rescue Committee (Photo: IRC)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Imogen Sudbery is a director of policy and advocacy and head of the Brussels office at the International Rescue Committee.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections