EU lawmakers 'hold breath' on eve of AI vote

European lawmakers regulating the risks of artificial intelligence are likely to face resistance from EU states ahead of negotiations later this year.

But even within the EU Parliament, some of the key MEPs driving the draft bill on artificial intelligence known as the AI Act, are worried about an upcoming vote among their own peers.

"I'm holding my breath until the last second," said Romanian liberal MEP Dragoș Tudorache, earlier this week.

Tudorache, along with Italian soc...