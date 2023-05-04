Ad
Critics says the parliament's draft still falls short when it comes to protection of migrants and asylum seekers (Photo: Telegram)

EU lawmakers 'hold breath' on eve of AI vote

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European lawmakers regulating the risks of artificial intelligence are likely to face resistance from EU states ahead of negotiations later this year.

But even within the EU Parliament, some of the key MEPs driving the draft bill on artificial intelligence known as the AI Act, are worried about an upcoming vote among their own peers.

"I'm holding my breath until the last second," said Romanian liberal MEP Dragoș Tudorache, earlier this week.

Tudorache, along with Italian soc...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

