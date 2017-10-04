Ad
euobserver
Frontex has rapidly outgrown its home in Warsaw's Spire complex. A new location, next to an old abandoned sports stadium, is underway. (Photo: European Commission)

Magazine

Frontex puts down roots in Poland

Migration
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Lukasz Lipinski, Warsaw,

When entering the Frontex office, it feels like going into any multinational company's building, like Google, for instance.

On an outdoor patio and inside the ultra modern building, groups of people from different European countries are conversing in English, in their different native accents. To enter, however, you have to pass through a security gate, which looks more restrictive than what you see at the airport - a reminder that it is a law enforcement agency.

The Frontex off...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Frontex to get budget hike after refugee failures
Frontex has rapidly outgrown its home in Warsaw's Spire complex. A new location, next to an old abandoned sports stadium, is underway. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections