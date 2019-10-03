Ad
euobserver
Greece's Margaritas Schinas - for so many years a familiar face as the EU Commission's chief spokesman - is now to be the migration ("European Way of Life") commissioner. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Can Schinas put EU values back into migration brief?

Migration
EU Political
Opinion
by Benedicte Goderiaux and Lucia Montanaro, Brussels,

The migration issue continues to dominate the EU corridors of power and its agenda.

The new EU leaders and member states will no doubt be reviewing the union's migration policies.

But will the vice-president-designate Margaritis Schinas, and the commissioner-designate for home affairs Ylva Johansson, take the opportunity to build a more humane and sustainable approach to migration?

Amid controversy over his title, in ...

Migration

Author Bio

Benedicte Goderiaux is senior policy and advocacy adviser and Lucia Montanaro is head of the EU office, both at Saferworld NGO in Brussels.

