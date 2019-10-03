Can Schinas put EU values back into migration brief?

The migration issue continues to dominate the EU corridors of power and its agenda.
The new EU leaders and member states will no doubt be reviewing the union's migration policies.
But will the vice-president-designate Margaritis Schinas, and the commissioner-designate for home affairs Ylva Johansson, take the opportunity to build a more humane and sustainable approach to migration?
Amid controversy over his title, in ...
Benedicte Goderiaux is senior policy and advocacy adviser and Lucia Montanaro is head of the EU office, both at Saferworld NGO in Brussels.
