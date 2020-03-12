Up to Greece to investigate 'black site', EU says

The European Commission will not look into revelations Greece was operating a black site for asylum seekers.
It also will not pass any immediate judgement on a Greek presidential decree to suspend asylum claims for a month and push people back across the Turkish border.
Instead, it told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (11 March) its strategy was to discuss the issues with Greek authorities.
"I cannot comment on why the commission has not done this or that on this particul...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
