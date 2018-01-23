Ad
Norwegian gas accounts for more than 20 percent of European consumption (Photo: south-stream.info)

Norway defends new Arctic oil drilling

by Martin Breum, Tromso, Norway,

Several ministers from Norway's new government on Monday (22 January) defended the country's push for more oil in the high north.

"We are able to, as we have been for decades, strike a balance between sustainable growth and protecting the Arctic," foreign minister Ine Soereide said, addressing an audience in Tromso, the main city in Norway's Arctic region.

Norway's minister of petroleum and energy, Terje Soeviknes, acknowledged that some now speak of "the Norwegian paradox", but ...

