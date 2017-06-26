Monday

26th Jun 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Cohesion policy for a stronger Europe

  • Ghent, Belgium – a city that has made use of EU cohesion funds. (Photo: VISITFLANDERS)

By

The EU has struggled to deliver solutions to some of its main challenges in recent years, including high unemployment, low levels of growth, migration flows, as well as environmental issues. These problems have given rise to euroscepticism and a lack of trust in the EU.

Brexit has also been a wake-up call, carrying with it a loud and clear message for change.

This is the background for the debate on the future of the EU’s cohesion policy.

We must change the narrative and recognise the added value of cohesion policy as a strong expression of European solidarity.

There is huge potential to deliver visible results that matter to people: from better access to schools, health and social care, cleaner air and water to improved and more sustainable mobility.

Cohesion policy is also one of the most important investment policies of the EU, vital to ensuring the competitiveness of the EU globally, through its cities and regions.

A strong cohesion policy for the future will be an essential tool to deliver the results the EU badly needs, and to safeguard what already works well.

In my own city – Ghent, in Belgium – the European Regional Development Fund (part of the cohesion policy funds) has made it possible to invest in both high-tech and low-tech solutions.

We have invested €5 million to create a new business district, known as "het eilandje" (the island). A state-of-the-art building will re-use natural resources and stimulate research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ghent, together with our neighbouring communities and Terneuzen in the Netherlands, is also a partner in the cross-border project "socio-economic development". This puts into practice the idea of the European/Benelux grouping of territorial cooperation.

The project focuses on the creation of a future fit skills agenda, sub-regional branding, an accessible network of public transport, capitalising on the announced merger between the two harbour companies (Dutch Seaports and Ghent Harbour), and a revitalisation of the rural area.

Across Europe, hundreds of cities are improving the lives of their citizens in similar ways. To continue to do so, we need cohesion policy to remain the EU’s main public investment policy.

Cities as partners

City authorities need a much stronger role in shaping decisions on policy and investment priorities in their metropolitan areas, to maximise the potential of cohesion policy.

As mayor, I know every corner of my city. Together with my administration, we have daily contact with our citizens.

We play a pivotal role – connecting citizens, companies and knowledge institutions. We stimulate cooperation and leave room for experimentation. We can connect EU investments with local needs and we play a central role in implementing EU policy goals.

But when it comes to decisions on longer-term investments through EU cohesion policy funding, our role – as for many other cities - is marginal.

This undermines the shared ownership and targeted investments that cohesion policy should be based on.

The urban agenda for the EU has recognised the added value of bringing cities and other levels of government together, on matters that concern us and our citizens.

Let’s bring the way we deal with cohesion policy in line with this partnership approach, to strengthen the policy and position it closer to citizens.

Urban ownership

A stronger cohesion policy will come with solid local ownership.

The area and place-based approach is unique to cohesion policy. It makes sense for cities, where challenges affect several sectors of the overall local economy.

We must continue to develop the options we have at EU level to address this, through joined up policy and investment instruments.

One of our EU-funded projects in Ghent (REFILL) focuses on social innovation: We exchange knowledge with colleagues from other European cities and work together with citizens on how to provide temporary uses for derelict places and unused buildings in the city.

The cohesion policy funds invested in this project were essential for us to experiment with new forms of decision-making and social innovation, ecological use of buildings, and for involving our citizens in the process.

Similar examples from other cities demonstrate a strong commitment and capacity to engage in both European and local partnerships.

Through local expertise, city solutions can be scaled to the EU level or duplicated in other cities, contributing to more effective solutions for everyone.

Cities leading in a globalised world

Sustainable cities have been internationally recognised as one of the goals in the UN’s sustainable development agenda. This highlights the growing importance of cities globally, and at the EU level.

Cohesion policy post-2020, a topic of conversation at this week’s Cohesion Forum in Brussels on 26-27 June, must reflect this global recognition of the role of cities – enhancing the tools and mechanisms to empower and support cities directly.

As president of EUROCITIES, the network of more than 140 large European cities, I can testify to the commitment of my fellow city mayors to building a stronger and fairer Europe.

We do this through local leadership, and in partnership with regional and national governments and the EU.

Together, we can ensure that cohesion policy delivers results for citizens and contributes to a stronger Europe.

Daniel Termont is the mayor of Ghent in Belgium, and is the president of EUROCITIES

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Car-sharing's promise of clean cities
  2. Europe must empower its cities to respond to refugee crisis
  3. European cities vow loyalty to the UK despite Brexit
  4. Cities demand access to EU migration funds

Magazine

Car-sharing's promise of clean cities

What if all cars in a city were replaced by a new form of public transport? A think tank modelled what would happen in Lisbon.

Cities demand access to EU migration funds

Cities are struggling to deal with the influx of refugees and asylum seekers, but EU funds go to national governments, and mayors complain they are getting no help.

A positive agreement for Greece

The outcome of the Eurogroup meeting this week leaves a positive footprint, setting the basis for the Greek economy to exit the vicious circle of austerity and debt.

Are MEPs too 'free' to be accountable?

The European Parliament is currently fine-tuning its negotiating position on the Commission's proposal from September 2016 for a mandatory transparency register. Sadly, so far it seems to prefer empty statements to bold action.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel on collision course with US at G20 summit
  2. Schulz outlines German election strategy, hits out at Merkel
  3. Berlusconi's party sees comeback in Italian local votes
  4. Low turnout in Albanian election set to mandate EU future
  5. Merkel and Macron hold symbolic joint press conference
  6. Juncker has 'no' clear idea of kind of Brexit UK wants
  7. Belgian PM calls May's proposal on EU citizens 'vague'
  8. UK lacks support of EU countries in UN vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017Conservation of Atlantic Tunas: International Measures Become EU Law
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan Statin Therapy Interfere With a Physically Active Lifestyle?
  3. EPSUOn Public Services Day, Stop Austerity! Workers Need a Pay Rise!
  4. EGBAOnline Gambling: The EU Court Rejects Closed Licensing Regimes In Member States
  5. World VisionFaces of Today, Leaders of Tomorrow: Join the Debate on Violence Against Girls - 29 June
  6. ECR GroupThe EU Must Better Protect Industry from Unfair Competition
  7. Malta EU 2017Better Protection for Workers From Cancer-Causing Substances
  8. EPSUAfter 9 Years of Austerity Europe's Public Sector Workers Deserve a Pay Rise!
  9. Dialogue PlatformGlobalised Religions and the Dialogue Imperative. Join the Debate!
  10. UNICEFEU Trust Fund Contribution to UNICEF's Syria Crisis Response Reaches Nearly €200 Million
  11. EUSEW17Bringing Buildings Into the Circular Economy. Discuss at EU Sustainable Energy Week
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan an Ideal Body Weight Lead to Premature Death?

Latest News

  1. UK previews offer on EU nationals' rights
  2. EU approves rescue of Italian banks
  3. Cohesion policy for a stronger Europe
  4. Cheap meat is a bigger problem for climate and health
  5. Ministers to reject minimum parking spaces for electric cars
  6. Macron’s investment screening idea watered down by leaders
  7. Leaders unimpressed by May’s offer to EU citizens
  8. New Irish PM praises unscripted nature of EU summits

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017End of Roaming Charges: What Does It Entail?
  2. World VisionWorld Refugee Day, a Dark Reminder of the Reality of Children on the Move
  3. Dialogue PlatformMuslims Have Unique Responsibility to Fight Terror: Opinon From Fethullah Gülen
  4. EUSEW17Check out This Useful Infographic on How to Stay Sustainable and Energy Efficient.
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Criticises the Juncker Plan's Implementation
  6. UNICEF1 in 5 Children in Rich Countries Lives in Relative Income Poverty, 1 in 8 Faces Food Insecurity
  7. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on Interpol Not to Intervene Versus Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  8. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  9. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  10. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement