Monday

26th Feb 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

On cybersecurity, Europe must act now

  • Estonia managed to keep the impact of WannaCry to almost zero by a large-scale targeted campaign in cooperation with the private sector (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

By

A spectre is haunting the world – the cyber spectre.

This menace can reveal itself under different faces, taking the form of criminality, terrorism or state-sponsored activity – often using several faces together and masking its true intentions.

Over 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries across the globe were hit last year by Wannacry, probably the most significant cyber attack to date.

Among them were large corporations such as Telefonica and hospitals in the UK, which had to cancel or delay medical procedures.

The NotPetya attack a month later is estimated to have cost companies more than $1.2bn (€975,000). We have seen election campaign hacks in 2016 and 2017 where attacks were used to delegitimise the electoral process or cast a shadow over elected representatives.

By now it is becoming clear that the threats cyber attacks pose are real. Luckily, while cyber threats may be inevitable, their paralysing impact is not.

But fighting them is new for us.

Some governments have closed their eyes, hoping that the menace will go away. It will not. It will only become stronger.

No borders

Other governments are more diligent, creating their own ways and institutions for response. Unfortunately the spectre does not recognise borders, which is why the NotPetya, that seemed first to be targeting primarily Ukraine, spread fast and closed businesses in Estonia while the systems that caused this were located in France.

We can win this war only if we stand united. NATO has by now officially recognised cyberspace as a domain of operations, confirming that a cyberattack on any of its allies will be considered an act of war. But cyber threats are significantly larger than military, often fought by non-military means.

The former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, whose country in 2007 witnessed one of the first massive cyber attacks in the world, recently made a proposal to create a worldwide alliance to fight cyber threats.

A timely proposal, but realising it can take more time than we actually have.

We must act immediately, using existing structures and, where necessary, taking a step further. Europe has become a major player in fighting cyber threats.

The EU solidarity clause is valid in the case of a cyber attack, too, not only in the case of conventional threats. Luckily, today in EU we do no longer lack the tools, we just have to be able to use them.

EU response

In September, the Commission published the renewed EU cyber security strategy.

The Estonian presidency in the council acted quickly upon the commission's proposals and adopted council conclusions in November, followed by adoption of the concrete action plan to implement the EU cybersecurity strategy in December.

For us to be able to convincingly deter cyber threats, the EU agreed last year on its framework that will allow to use all EU common foreign policy tools as a response to cyber attacks – from diplomatic demarches to economic sanctions.

Now the politicians of Europe must be ready to use it. But experience and understanding of cyber threats among various member states are too different.

What for some is everyday reality seems to others like a fantasy from another world. We do not have time to wait for everybody to get on board, we must act now.

In the EU, this action can be taken, if needed, in the form of enhanced cooperation.

It is a procedure where a minimum of nine member states are allowed to establish advanced integration or cooperation inside the EU.

One may argue that the EU´s recently established Permanent Structured Defence Cooperation (Pesco) should provide a suitable platform for stepping up cyber defence cooperation as well.

But although there are two cyber-related projects among the initial list of projects under Pesco, the whole area of cyber security is so much broader and brings together so many civilian elements that cooperation under Pesco will never be enough.

For core challenges, enhanced cooperation would allow the participating countries to put in place rules for decreasing possibilities of cyber attacks, such as exchanging information more actively, widening the NIS directive list of essential services to areas protecting our way of life, such as democratic elections and government systems.

This would allow the member states to coordinate common responses to possible attacks and, importantly, attribute the attacks to perpetrators.

Cyber 'hygiene'

Member states could launch an investment program to R&D centres, which provide for solutions in cyber security and massive cyber education programs not only for experts but also for the general public, raising awareness in cyber hygiene.

By following simple rules, we can significantly decrease the risks of becoming a target of future attacks.

The Wannacry attack could easily have been avoided by basic security practices, such as replacing outdated software and installing critical updates.

Estonia managed to keep the impact of WannaCry to almost zero by a large-scale targeted campaign in cooperation with private sector, asking people to stop using the obsolete system containing a critical vulnerability.

From enhanced cooperation, we could take the next move: forming a cyber defence alliance, including members from other parts of the world, as cyber threats recognise no borders.

With such steps, Europe can lead the fight for the future. In the past, Europe has always been successful when it succeeded in seeing current problems as opportunities for the future.

A similar opportunity is now open for us.

Mart Laar is a former Estonian prime minister (1992-1994 and 1999-2002)

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU cyber chief says expectations exceed resources
  2. Lessons for EU to protect against next cyber attack
  3. EU to beef up cybersecurity agency

Focus

EU to beef up cybersecurity agency

The Commission's president proposed to set up a European Cybersecurity Agency. The EU already has an agency for Network and Information Security.

Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Faced with poorer infrastructure, dual food standards and what can seem like hectoring from western Europe it is not surprising some central and eastern European member states are rebelling.

Greek government's steady steps to exit bailout programme

Growth predictions are positive, exports increasing, unemployment dropping and credit-ratings up, says the head of Greece's Syriza delegation to the European Parliament. Now the government in Athens is looking to design its own reform programme.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel's party approves German grand coalition
  2. Business and unions welcome Corbyn customs union pledge
  3. Slovak investigative journalist murdered
  4. Ombudsman asks for more EU transparency on Brexit
  5. Corbyn speech on Monday to clarify Brexit position
  6. Juncker kicks off six-nation Balkan tour
  7. Report: Selmayr appointment irregular
  8. Latvia calls emergency meeting after third-largest bank fails

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  2. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  3. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  4. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.European Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  6. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  7. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  9. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  10. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  12. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP

Latest News

  1. On cybersecurity, Europe must act now
  2. US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials
  3. Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?
  4. Bigger renewable energy targets feasible, says study
  5. EU agrees budget to focus on defence, security and migration
  6. EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'
  7. Regions chief: calls for smaller EU budget are 'impossible'
  8. Election fever picks up This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  4. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  5. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  6. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  7. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  8. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  9. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  11. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  12. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  3. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  5. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  7. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  8. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  9. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda