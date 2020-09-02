Wednesday

2nd Sep 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU can help end Nigeria slaughter

  • A Christian church in Abuja (Photo: pjotter05)

By

As the European Union prepares for the 6th African Union-European Union summit (AU-EU Summit), set to take place in Brussels in October, European leaders should wake up to the tragic reality unfolding beyond the Mediterranean sea.

For the past few years, Nigeria has been plagued by relentless violence and acts of terror, threatening the livelihood of thousands of its inhabitants, while the world and the Nigerian government itself choose to look the other way.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The scale of this major societal conflict, occurring amid global indifference, is worryingly reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide, setting a potentially comparable scenario on the horizon.

Killings of innocent people have become a daily reality in Nigeria, particularly for ethnic and religious minorities.

The numbers are startling, as for the month of July 2020 only, the International Organisation for Peacebuilding and Social Justice (PSJ) counted no fewer than 270 persons killed, 156 abductions, 90 persons forced out of their homes, and 72 injured.

According to the most recent estimates, in the last 20 years, 43,000 Nigerians people have been killed by terrorist group Boko Haram and another 19,000 by Fulani extremists.

Conflicts over land-use have occurred for years, however in the last 10 years the issue has been exacerbated by radicalised religious undercurrents, as well as environmental factors including drought, biodiversity changes, and climate change.

National and international media coverage meanwhile centres around Boko Haram's atrocities in the region. Unfortunately, they are not the only active terrorist group in the country.

The unrelenting campaigns of violence from Boko Haram and other armed groups targeting Christian and ethnic minorities in north-eastern Nigeria have created a humanitarian crisis leading to more than 2.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to UNHCR last update in July 2020.

Targeted communities have been forced to leave their homes, farms and land to escape attacks by Fulani militants, left without resources in a state of absolute vulnerability.

More than seven million people in that region are in urgent need of life-saving assistance, including food, healthcare, and water.

Particularly in IDP camps the state of healthcare is dire, with acute malnutrition and high mortality rates afflicting those trapped there.

While Christians are by no means the only victims of these atrocities, the Christian minority has found itself targets of the violence.

It is estimated that since 2015, over 6,000 Christians have been murdered by jihadist groups or have died at the hands of Fulani extremists.

Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari's persistent silence is further encouragement to Fulani extremists to pillage and occupy land and to kill anyone who resists.

The government's response to most incidents reinforces the Fulani as a group of attackers that need not fear criminal repercussions.

If Nigeria were to crumble from this internal turmoil, it would without a doubt destabilise the region as a whole, and a ripple effect would be felt all the way to European shores.

Resolutions but no action?

As the European Commission of president Ursula von der Leyen aspires to play a geopolitical role, it is time the EU holds the Nigerian government accountable for its failure to act, which currently puts its population at risk, and may in the near future lead the country to irreversible tragedy.

Though the European Parliament voted on a resolution on Nigeria in January 2020, calling on the EU to "strengthen conflict mediation, resolution, reconciliation and peace-building mechanisms with regards to the farmers-herders conflict", the EU has yet to scale up its commitment to human rights protection in Nigeria.

As EU leaders meet with African Union representatives to negotiate a renewed partnership between our two continents, now more than ever the Nigerian massacres should be front and centre at the negotiating table.

On the European side, the EU has laid out its vision for this new partnership in its March 2020 communication on the EU-Africa strategy, which identifies peace and governance as a priority partnership area.

Rightly so, the EU aims to strengthen cooperation on democratic issues, which include support for civil society organisations and human rights defenders, as well as diplomatic efforts where tensions are the highest.

Disappointingly however, the EU didn't identify Nigeria as a priority region, even though the situation on the ground is dire, and worsening with each passing day.

A possible way forward could be to extend the G5 Sahel dialogue to tackle the Nigerian situation by joining forces with those neighbouring Sahel countries.

Particularly since the Fulani and Boko Haram completely ignore borders and move easily from one state to another, allowing the situation to develop into an international security crisis.

The humanitarian situation in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan region is at breaking point, and the local government must finally take responsibility for the protection of its citizens.

As the people of Nigeria call out for support, it is for the EU to prove that it can be the partner it has promised to become, providing the necessary humanitarian aid, and using all means possible to put pressure on local entities to combat these issues.

The AU-EU summit must address the Nigerian killings, and the EU should endeavour to further address the issues in all bilateral relations with the Nigerian government.

The silent slaughter of Nigerians has been going on for too long, and Europe can no longer turn a blind eye.

Author bio

Abdallah Baikie is a spokesperson of the International Organisation for Peacebuilding and Social Justice, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Corruption: Nigeria, Ukraine want their money back
  2. EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat
  3. EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants

Coronavirus

EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat

After visiting European nationals first brought the virus to Africa, the European Union is now worried it could spread throughout the continent and bounce back to Europe.

EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants

The European Commission says it may create a new system to monitor push backs by EU states. The announcement follows weeks of dithering by the commission, which has refrained from condemning abuse by Greek and Croat authorities, despite mounting evidence.

Column

In the Sahel, France deserves the support of Europe

If Europe wants to have a chance to bring back some stability and keep some ground against other powers, it must learn to be a better partner. Doing what we are doing is not an option.

Letter

Right of Reply: The EU and Sudan

Concerning the op-ed "Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse", we would like to rebut statements made in this article and signal that it contains factual mistakes and misleading statements about the use of EU funds in Sudan.

News in Brief

  1. Nerve agent used on Navalny, Germany says
  2. Report: Reynders could take over Hogan's trade portfolio
  3. Turkey ratchets up rhetoric in gas dispute
  4. UK blames EU for lack of Brexit talks 'momentum'
  5. Extremists could hijack German corona-protests warning
  6. Report: Erdoğan wanted to sink Greek ship
  7. Greece delays school year, students to wear masks
  8. Covid-19: Spain saw EU's largest job losses

How Covid-19 is changing the European Union

The past six months of Covid-19 response have changed the EU, but has it learnt the lessons for the crises left to come - migration, conflict, and a second wave?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  2. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  5. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change

Latest News

  1. EU bank agency pledges to curb improper lobbying
  2. EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats
  3. Commission: Hungary barring some EU citizens is illegal
  4. MEPs warn of 'significant gaps' in budget talks
  5. In the Sahel, France deserves the support of Europe
  6. Flemish prime minister under fire over police killing
  7. EU can help end Nigeria slaughter
  8. Teleworking and the case for a new EU labour contract

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us