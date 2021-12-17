Friday

17th Dec 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy protests in 2019 (Photo: etan liam)

By

Listen to article

On Sunday, the Hong Kong SAR regime is set to appoint a parliament packed full of communist party loyalists in the city's first general election since Beijing's overhaul of the electoral system to ensure only "patriots" hold power.

A mere three of the 153 candidates running for Hong Kong's Legislative Council are democrats, whilst the remaining majority are vetted, hand-picked government footmen, discrediting the notion that this poll - which will no doubt be paraded by the Hong Kong regime as a token of democracy - retains any semblance of legitimacy.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The election will be further tarnished by the total absence - for the first time in Hong Kong's history - of opposition parties, following the all-out war waged by Beijing against the city's historically spirited pro-democracy movement. For the last two years, lawmakers and activists have been, en masse, arbitrarily detained, imprisoned, gagged or forced into exile.

From violently quashing Hong Kong's popular pro-democracy movement in an unprecedented show of police brutality in 2019, to the forced imposition of the national security law last year, Beijing's crusade against democracy, human rights and civil liberties in the territory has been relentless.

The national security law is a purposely imprecise legislation, criminalising any act which could be deemed by Hong Kong's courts as amounting to secession, subversion, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces. And maliciously constructed breaches of this legislation are punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Under the auspices of the law, more than 150 people, including pro-democracy politicians, activists, lawyers and journalists, have been arrested, with many languishing behind bars for months without bail.

It has also become increasingly clear that the Hong Kong regime, commandeering a judiciary weaponised as an instrument of repression, has sought to set dangerous precedents for the upcoming trials of the 100 people charged under the national security law so far.

Over the summer, the first national security trial found the universal slogan of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, 'Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times', as amounting to inciting secession.

Orwellian speech-crime

Speech crime is now a dark reality in Beijing's Orwellian makeover for Hong Kong, and as Amnesty International warned at the time, the ruling "essentially outlaws a popular slogan widely used by the pro-democracy movement and could enable future convictions of numerous other protestors who used it."

These cases offer only a coup d'œil into the Beijing and Hong Kong SAR regimes' systematic violations of democratic freedoms. More than 50 civil society organisations, professional unions, and print media across Hong Kong - from the Tiananmen vigil group to independent newspaper Apple Daily - have closed under the crushing weight of the national security law; their members detained, intimidated, and harassed.

And just this week, jailed founder of Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai, was sentenced to a further 13 months in prison for taking part in a vigil last year commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The European Parliament has often condemned in clear terms Beijing's mounting rights abuses in Hong Kong. However, in the executive branch, inaction persists.

Despite inaugurating its Magnitsky-style sanctions regime last year, designed to target those involved in rights violations, the EU, as a whole, has yet to seriously challenge China's aggression in Hong Kong.

In July 2020, the European Council announced a series of measures in response to the imposition of the national security law, including the review of extradition agreements between Member States and Hong Kong, and the stepping up of academic exchanges and scholarships for Hongkongers to study in the EU. These measures, however, are largely yet to be implemented.

The EU has also imposed limited sanctions on Chinese officials guilty of gross human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, but has faltered and failed to act decisively on Hong Kong.

The European Parliament, on the other hand, has led the line on the European stage in standing up to Beijing's litany of repression in Hong Kong, most recently through its adoption of a resolution in September calling for a new EU-China strategy based on respect for democracy and human rights.

It is high time that the Council and the Commission follow this lead, and that the EU, as a reputable champion of democracy, took resolute action on Beijing's systematic degradation of democracy and civil liberties in Hong Kong, suspends further cooperation in trade and customs, and sanctions officials guilty of persecuting freedom-loving Hongkongers.

Standing for Hong Kong means standing for our principles and our long-term interests.

Author bio

Raphaël Glucksmann is a French MEP with the Socialists & Democrats group, and one of 10 individuals in the EU sanctioned by Beijing following criticism of its human rights record.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy
  2. Right of Reply from Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to EU office
  3. EU prepares response to China over Hong Kong
  4. MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China
EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy

The EU demands Hong Kong reverse decision to postpone Legislative Council elections by one year, as western powers suspend extradition treaties with the global financial hub given China's controversial national security laws.

EU prepares response to China over Hong Kong

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the European Union is preparing a "coordinated" package of EU-wide and national measures in response to China's new security law on Hong Kong.

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe

The strong advocacy of Central and Eastern European capitals for including fossil gas and nuclear power in the EU's green taxonomy only leads to another unsustainable energy lock-in for the region, leaving their grid exposed to third-country coercion.

Column

Breastfeeding for democracy

Clubs, associations and social networks help to give meaning not just to life, but to the entire democratic system. Be they dinner groups, voluntary fire brigades, citizens' councils, environmental NGOs, neighbourhood committees coaching refugees, and yes, why not, breastfeeding-support groups.

News in Brief

  1. Eurozone growth hit worse than expected in December
  2. MEPs criticise Slovenia on media attacks
  3. ECB dials back stimulus amid mounting pressure
  4. Report: Germany to decide on Nord Stream after July
  5. France to ban non-essential travel to and from UK
  6. Ministry: '110,000 fake Covid passes in France'
  7. NGO: Journalists held in arbitrary detention up 20%
  8. German raids target anti-vax plotters

Covid: what Germany got right - and wrong

Objectively speaking, German politicians have earned a good report card for their management of the corona pandemic so far. Why then is there so much anger about the national coronavirus response?

My 6-point plan for Belarus, by former Lithuanian PM

The suggestions below were put on paper after the inspiring and intensive consultations held in Strasbourg last week with the exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, her team and MEP friends of democratic Belarus in the European Parliament.

Latest News

  1. EU leaders: No agreement on energy prices
  2. EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules
  3. 12,000 illegal pushbacks this year 'tip of iceberg', says NGO
  4. Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do
  5. EU leaders agree on new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine
  6. EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'
  7. Lukashenko-linked firm suing EUobserver and EU Council
  8. EU pushes electric car charging-point rollout

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us