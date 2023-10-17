Wednesday

18th Oct 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel

By

Listen to article

Less than a week after it launched a brutal attack on Israel killing over a thousand of people in just one day, the terrorist Palestinian organisation Hamas issued a statement welcoming "Russian president Vladimir Putin's position regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression" against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Hamas statement came as no surprise. Unlike the overwhelming majority of Western nations, Russia never designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation and following the shocking reports of the Hamas-orchestrated massacre of Israeli and foreign civilians, Russia refused to condemn Hamas and, instead, rested responsibility for the crisis on the US.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Russian influence in the region was never based on Moscow's solid commitment to either Arab or Israeli interests. On the contrary, it was threading between the two conflicting parties that brought the greatest benefit to Moscow (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

As shock and anger about the Hamas attack spread throughout Western nations, some Ukrainian organisations tried to launch a new information offensive against the Russian aggression by linking Moscow to Hamas.

For example, the National Resistance Centre of Ukraine claimed — without presenting any proof — that fighters of the notorious Wagner Group had trained Hamas militants "during exercises in African countries".

But putting aside what appears to be figments about a Wagner-Hamas collusion, what do we know about relations between Russia and Hamas, and could Russia be wittingly involved in the planning of the terrorist massacre of Israelis?

When Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections in 2006, Russia stressed that it did not consider Hamas as a terrorist organisation and insisted that it was important to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with whoever legitimately held power on the Palestinian territories.

Russia also invited representatives of Hamas to visit Moscow the same year, and their meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov became the first of the series of high-profile Russian trips of Hamas.

Moscow's position on Hamas initially angered Tel Aviv, but as Russian leadership assured their Israeli counterparts that they wanted to convince Hamas to reject violence and recognise the state of Israel, Tel Aviv eventually decided to ease down and see whether Russian would succeed in what it said it wanted to do.

Some EU leaders also seemed to be willing to adopt a wait-and-see attitude towards Russian contacts with Hamas at that time.

Hamas did not change its ways, but Russia would still maintain relations with the organisation.

Carefully manoeuvring between Israeli and Arab authorities over the years, Russia strengthened its influence both in Israel and Arab territories. This allowed Moscow to alternately deepen contacts with Tel Aviv and Ramallah/Gaza without any serious risk of alienating either side.

Russia consistently criticised — on allegedly humanitarian grounds — Israel's military operations against Hamas in Gaza, and yet Israel decided to assume a 'neutral position' on the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

No Israeli sanctions on Russia

Tel Aviv never followed its Western allies in introducing sanctions against Russia even after the full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Israel also repeatedly rejected requests by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is of Jewish origin, to provide Israeli weapons to Ukraine — even against the background of the increasing military cooperation between Russia and Israel's main foe in the region, Iran.

Tel Aviv might have again got angry with Moscow for the Hamas visit to Russia in September 2022, but neither that visit nor Lavrov's anti-Semitic remarks changed Israel's position on Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

There is no doubt that Hamas enjoys Russian political support, and the long history of contacts between Hamas representatives and Russian foreign ministry officials, as well as Moscow's condemnations of Tel Aviv's military operations in Gaza, are a case in point.

Nor is there any doubt that Russians covertly provided assistance to Hamas in the financial sphere: as one investigation showed, dozens of millions of dollars were funnelled to Hamas-affiliated groups through the US-sanctioned Russian crypto-exchange company Garantex.

But tangible success of Russian influence in the region was never based on Moscow's solid commitment to either Arab or Israeli interests. On the contrary, it was threading between the two conflicting parties that brought the greatest benefit to Russia.

A deliberate collusion with Hamas in its preparations for the surprise attack against Israel would have been a point of no return for Russia's relations with Israel — a step that cannot be justified even by the obvious political profits that the Russian aggression against Ukraine gains from the destabilisation of the Middle East.

Even if we assume that Russia might have hoped to keep such a collusion secret. No matter how bad the Israeli Shabak security service has been in detecting Hamas' murderous schemes, Russia is generally much worse at clandestine operations of relevant scale and would unlikely dare to challenge Shabak.

Nevertheless, Russia will try — and is already trying — to benefit from the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has an unfortunate potential to develop into a regional conflict.

The developments in the Middle East appear to be a convenient context for Russia to further push disinformation narratives about Western arms supplies to Ukraine ending up with international terrorists.

And Russia will not fail to attempt to amplify general anxieties of Western nations about the increasing number of armed conflicts in the world to advance its own aggressive foreign policy interests in Ukraine and beyond.

Author bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Did Hamas time attack to torpedo Israel-Saudi deal?
  2. EU compares Hamas to Islamic State, evasive on Gaza Strip
  3. Hamas' crimes against humanity 'evoke those of Islamic State'
Did Hamas time attack to torpedo Israel-Saudi deal?

The fact that three of Iran's enemies — the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia —would form an alliance will have set off alarm bells in Tehran. For Hamas, too, such an agreement goes against everything it stands for.

Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative

As both EU leaders of the European Council and MEPs convene, we appeal for Europe to continue supporting the vital work of UNRWA — which declared this week that it can no longer assist those in need in Gaza.

Time to recalibrate EU's partisan position on Israel/Palestine

Considering the many missed opportunities to hold Israel accountable for its violations and pursue a real peace process, the ongoing events should be a wakeup call for the EU to adherence to core values of human rights and democracy.

Column

Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel

Russia will try — and is already trying — to benefit from the Israeli-Hamas conflict, which has an unfortunate potential to develop into a regional conflict.

Latest News

  1. Gaza hospital bombed as EU leaders spoke
  2. Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform
  3. MEPs agree EU ban on forced-labour goods, but Council stalls
  4. MEPs spar over EU leadership's confused response to Israeli war
  5. Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns
  6. Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel
  7. Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative
  8. Europe 'united against terror' after two killed in Brussels

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe ECI empowers citizens to propose changes to EU laws. Listen to the podcast series! #EUTakeTheInitiative
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us