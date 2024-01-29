Tuesday

30th Jan 2024

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course

  • Statements alone will not make the Benjamin Netanyahu government change course. It has ignored many calls by the US, on whose support it principally depends, to change its war conduct (Photo: Marcin Monko)

By

Listen to article

The International Court of Justice has spoken. The judges nearly unanimously noted that the facts "are sufficient to conclude" that the right of Gaza Palestinians to be protected from genocide is plausible.

The court's considerations and orders come as a relief. In many European countries the discussion of this war has been stifling. The most egregious Israeli actions, such as cutting access to food and water for two million civilians, have either been ignored or framed as some unfortunate and unavoidable consequence of the war.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Germany has been a 'bad friend' to Israel: instead of supporting Israeli voices calling for a ceasefire, it has largely sided with the Netanyahu government's campaign of systematic destruction and humanitarian disaster (Photo: German Finance Ministry)

This should be a thing of the past. Whether or not Israel intends to commit genocide (the court did not rule on this, but it did not consider the accusation completely implausible), the absolute urgency now is to save the lives and the well-being of two million Palestinians and the Israeli hostages, and to seek a way to end the war as soon as possible.

The EU must make a significant course correction.

Positively, it supports the orders' "full, immediate and effective implementation". But a lot more will be required to ensure the orders are meaningfully implemented and to give respect to rule-based international order.

Statements will not make the Benjamin Netanyahu government change course. It has ignored many calls by the US, on whose support it principally depends, to change its war conduct.

The EU needs to condition any support to Israel on a tangible improvement of the situation of Palestinian civilians.

Tangible improvements can be measured: by the number of aid trucks that the Israeli government allows into the Gaza strip and by the resumption of water supply and electricity.

The EU is divided. Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has rightly favoured a more pro-human rights course for a while, as have Spain, Ireland and Belgium, which currently holds the EU presidency.

At the other end of the spectrum, the German government has looked the other way in the face of systematic and manifest violations of international humanitarian law.

Germany has been a 'bad friend' to Israel: instead of supporting Israeli voices calling for a ceasefire, it has largely sided with the Netanyahu government's campaign of systematic destruction and humanitarian disaster. This undermines any future solution between Israel and the Palestinians. The EU's course correction will depend critically on Germany changing course.

The war tarnishes the EU's reputation globally, it reduces the chances to a re-election of Biden in November and it distracts from helping Ukraine to defend and recover its territory from Russia.

The solution to the insoluble problem

Paradoxically, while the Israel-Gaza conflict seems intractable, few other conflicts in the world have such a clear and widely-agreed upon solution: an Israeli and a Palestinian state. The Arab League has endorsed it. The EU has endorsed it. The UN has endorsed it. The US has endorsed it.

Beyond immediate steps to protect civilians, the EU finally needs to open its foreign policy toolbox to work on the two-state-solution on a credible manner. In his opinion article in the Washington Post, Biden insisted that the two-state solution must be pursued, that the Palestinian state would consist of the West Bank and Gaza, and that "the work must begin now".

Biden's plan would require a huge political investment by the US administration to persuade this Israeli government to change course.

That investment is not yet visible. It is even less visible on the part of the European Union. While Borrell outlined a position, it is unclear to which extent the EU institutions and the member states are ready to align all their policies — weapons' delivery, security and economic co-operation, diplomacy, visa regime — behind this position.

If you want to know if governments are serious about a two-state solution, the West Bank is the immediate litmus test.

Since the Hamas massacre of Israelis (and some foreigners) on 7 October, the situation in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) has deteriorated rapidly: 360 Palestinians have been killed, including 92 children. Many more have been injured.

Beyond stopping that violence, the Israeli government must be persuaded to work seriously with the Palestinian Authority to rapidly improve the situation of Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. Consideration must also be given to holding future Palestinian elections to renew the legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority. The last elections were held in 2006.

Without a massive political effort, the two-state solution is likely to remain what it has been for many years — a convenient slogan to mask a terrible situation.

Author bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of the NGO Democracy Reporting International (DRI), and a regular EUobserver columnist. Geoffrey Weichselbaum worked on conflict resolution based in Jerusalem and is a co-founder of DRI. This is their personal opinion.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. ICJ orders Israel to halt killing of Palestinians in landmark ruling
  2. Palestinian rights chief on ICJ: 'We're on right side of history'
  3. Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case
  4. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position
  5. Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA

Analysis

Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case

The EU's silence on South Africa's legal challenge of "genocidal intent" against Israel underscores the geo-political tensions between the West and the Global South that risk being exacerbated by the conflict.

Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

I completely agree with the Berlin government's concern about anti-Semitism in Germany — but I think its approach to the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank is morally wrong, politically damaging, rigid and likely to break soon.

Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA

The EU Commission is reevaluating its funding to UNRWA in light of allegations of 12 staff involvement in the 7 October attack against Israel. Despite the international pressure, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Denmark and Norway will continue their funding.

Now's time for EU directive to let home workers 'disconnect'

We can't continue with a situation in which people regularly working from home are six times more likely to work in their free time or are having their privacy routinely violated, writes general secretary of the European Trade Unions Confederation.

Column

What Europe's 1848 revolutions can tell us about 2024

As multiple crises converge again, like they did in 1848-1849 — war, inflation, social inequality, recession — sometimes resulting in economic, social and political stagnation, new political nationalists seek to benefit.

The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course

The EU is divided. Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has rightly favoured a more pro-human rights course, as have Spain, Ireland and Belgium, while Germany has looked the other way in the face of manifest violations of international humanitarian law.

Latest News

  1. Frustration and gloom with Orban on eve of Ukraine summit
  2. EU's diplomatic arm faces staffing challenges, say auditors
  3. Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held
  4. EU curbs on Ukraine imports could be economic 'catastrophe'
  5. Now's time for EU directive to let home workers 'disconnect'
  6. What Europe's 1848 revolutions can tell us about 2024
  7. In Novohryhorivka — everything is gone except hope
  8. Meloni offers Africa energy funding for migration control

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us