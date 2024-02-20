Tuesday

20th Feb 2024

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

'Crying wolf' win for chemicals lobby at Antwerp EU meeting

  • Local communities from the Antwerp region suffering from the shocking 'forever chemicals' PFAS pollution caused by 3M and others, nor green groups, were invited (Photo: Wikimedia)

By

Listen to article

EU politicians will cosy up with Big Toxics at a secretive event on Tuesday (20 February) to discuss a new 'European Industrial Deal' — a blatant showcase of corporate capture and an attempt to shift the political agenda in a more profit-minded direction.

While there is little information in the public domain about the Big Toxics lobby event, the European Industrial Deal has been much trailed. This comes amid the Green Deal's many broken promises, including reducing and replacing hazardous substances that harm health and ecosystems.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In his address to the European Parliament last month, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo proposed an industrial deal based on "carrots" for industry to help it develop a 'green economy' and compete with China and the US, especially since the latter's Inflation Reduction Act.

"In Europe, we too often use only the stick," he said.

But De Croo's "carrots" are problematic, and include false solutions to the climate crisis such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, as part of the wider 'net zero' agenda, labelled a "big con" by green groups.

And rhetorically at least, action on the toxic pollution and biodiversity crises appears to be deprioritised.

Other components of an industrial deal could include a commitment to avoid a heavier legislative 'burden' for industry and support for affordable energy prices (but only for industry, not ordinary consumers).

Such demands are all couched in the framework of strengthening the EU Single Market, and the industry aims for a new EU commissioner role to deliver it all.

For the chemicals industry, and other sectors which rely heavily on fossil fuels, this industrial deal is a welcome outcome of the lobby narrative that they have been weaving for years, most recently in the Green Deal.

That narrative goes something like this: the sector risks being 'overburdened' with regulation, especially those promised as part of the Green Deal's Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability and Farm to Fork; these and recent geopolitical developments such as high energy costs threaten to lead to EU deindustrialisation as the sector is driven overseas; and the chemicals sector is crucial to the development of an EU green economy and its digital ambition, so it needs support.

Ringing alarm bells

Reinforcing the industry's narrative has been a series of industry-commissioned studies which have rang loud alarm bells about the impacts of these legislative proposals. Corporate Europe Observatory has analysed the role of such studies in sabotaging the proposed pesticide reduction target.

Now Corporate Europe Observatory's new analysis reveals how an impact study by CEFIC into the proposed REACH reform gained huge traction with politicians and the media, even though the study was largely based on the views of its big business members.

Like all other industry-funded 'impact studies' we have seen in recent years, the CEFIC approach was flawed. It did not look at the health and environmental benefits of revised chemical regulations nor the business opportunities from the transition to safe and sustainable chemicals.

While the industry is keen to focus the debate on the so-called 'burdens' on industry, the burdens on communities and biodiversity of the toxic pollution crisis are often sidelined.

But these burdens are real: European citizens are exposed to "alarmingly high levels of chemical substances", linked to cancer, infertility, obesity, and asthma, and these substances also contribute to the collapse of insect, bird, and mammal populations.

And while the industry complains about the hit to its sales and profits were it takes hazardous substances off the market, the hit to the public purse, running into billions and billions, of tackling the health impacts of toxic pollution or of trying to clean it up from the environment, are also not considered.

Instead, EU politicians have chosen to adopt industry arguments seemingly for electoral gain.

From calls by French president Emmanuel Macron and Belgium's De Croo for a pause in new environmental rules, giving in to right-wing demands for a regulatory moratorium, and to the fading of commission president Ursula von der Leyen's promises to reform REACH, cut pesticide use, and to stop the export of already banned hazardous substances, politicians are delivering industry's agenda on a plate.

According to Eurostat, the chemicals industry has enjoyed steady growth in the past 10 years or more. This makes it even more remarkable that the decades and decades of corporate decision-making that put hazardous substances into consumer, industrial, and agricultural products in the first place, is now apparently to be rewarded with a business-friendly Industrial Deal.

Antwerp invites

Tuesday's event, hosted at BASF's Antwerp plant, coordinated by CEFIC and its Belgian member Essenscia, will see De Croo, von der Leyen, and regional political leaders getting together with 60 or more big business leaders.

Neither local communities from the Antwerp region suffering from the shocking 'forever chemicals' PFAS pollution caused by 3M and others, nor green groups, were invited.

Organised under the auspices of the Belgian presidency of the EU, it is a shocking symbol of the pro-business approach of EU decision-making on environmental and climate policy.

That's why more than 70 NGOs have written an open letter to De Croo, to demand an end to privileged access for polluting industries and ambitious action on the toxic pollution, biodiversity, and climate crises.

And while politicians and corporate leaders hobnob behind closed doors, the interests of polluted communities across Europe and beyond are seemingly left outside.

It's time to reset the dial on the corporate capture of EU and member states by the fossil fuel and chemicals industries. We need toxic-free politics now.

Author bio

Vicky Cann is a researcher with Corporate Europe Observatory.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. How the chemical-industry lobby pushes 'safe use' exemptions
  2. Toxic chemicals found in one-in-five inspected products in the EU
  3. Forever chemicals will be the 'new asbestos', investors warn
  4. EU top court rejects industry appeal over 'forever chemicals'
EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack

The EU-Israel association trade agreement enabled €46.8bn of trade last year. Exports rose for both parties by around 20 percent in 2022. As the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said: "Yes, we have the capacity to influence [Israel]."

EU plan to let 17-year olds drive trucks is crazy

It's an astonishing proposition rooted in political interest rather than facts, with potentially dire consequences for all road users — especially for people who walk and cycle, warns the European Cycling Federation.

Latest News

  1. African leaders unveil continent-wide plan to buy medicines
  2. EU urban-rural divide not bridged by cohesion policy, report finds
  3. Impending Rafah disaster shows up politics of humanitarian aid
  4. Sweden heading into Nato, after Orbán-Kristersson deal
  5. EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack
  6. 'Nightmare' 2024 sees Orbán struggle ahead of EU elections
  7. 'Crying wolf' win for chemicals lobby at Antwerp EU meeting
  8. Hungary blocks EU appeal for Israel not to strike Rafah

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us