Tuesday

5th Mar 2024

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The farming lobby vs Europe's wolves

  • No one would deny that wolves periodically kill farm animals — but the political attention that these large carnivores receive is disproportionate to the damage they cause (Photo: Darren Welsh)

By

Listen to article

Over the past few years, farming and hunting organisations have waged an unrelenting vendetta against the wolf, which culminated in the European Commission's 180-degree policy U-turn. In late 2023, the commission delivered a controversial proposal — with no discernible scientific basis — to lower the protection status of the wolf under the Bern Convention.

This proposed change is a necessary precursor for these special interest lobbyists to attain their true holy grail: the amendment of the EU Habitats Directive.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

While no-one would categorically deny that wolves periodically kill farm animals, nor dispute the point that this causes both emotional distress and financial losses for farmers, the political attention that these large carnivores receive is disproportionate to the damage they cause.

For example, if one considers that there are around 60 million sheep in the EU, only 0.065 percent of this population actually fall victim to depredation by wolves. State aid provisions have long allowed full remuneration of damages and the costs of implementing preventative measures to protect stock, although member states are not always efficient in disbursing these funds.

Moreover, we have witnessed great strides taken at both the local and regional levels in EU-funded programmes to achieve coexistence between large carnivores and rural communities. Changing the protection status of wolves would greatly undermine such efforts since it would erroneously imply that killing these animals is a better way of dealing with depredation than embracing and investing in the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures.

Indeed, there is strong evidence that wolf attacks on farm animals tend to occur when either no or inadequate preventative efforts have been taken.

With a long history of being culturally reviled, wolves are easy prey to be used as scapegoats for the broader ills affecting contemporary animal agriculture. Stigmatising and going after wolves as a common enemy deflects from the bigger problems faced by small and medium-sized farmers, particularly in the sheep sector, who must bear the brunt of incidental wolf attacks.

Let's face it, sheep farming is already in crisis.

The sector is beset by low incomes, limited investment, geographical remoteness, labour shortages and a lack of attractiveness to younger farmers. Farmers must also contend with cheap exports from outside the EU, changing consumer preferences and dietary habits, infectious animal diseases (such as bluetongue), and changes in public funding policy. Fluctuating market prices and the imposition of low prices on farmers by retailers and food companies, as well as increasing production costs, do not help matters.

Being able to shoot more wolves is not going to make these problems go away.

While the wolf has indeed enjoyed a resurgence and expansion of its range in Europe thanks to concerted conservation efforts, this does not necessarily mean that open season can or should be declared upon the species.

According to the latest assessment of its populations based on reports by member states in 2019, the wolf was still in an unfavourable-inadequate conservation status in six out of seven EU biogeographical regions.

Healthy part of the ecosystem

It is also important to recognise and appreciate that wolves can play a fundamental role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Research suggests that they significantly contribute to the functioning and stability of the overall landscape by not only reducing the numbers and population density of prey animals, but also altering their behaviour.

This is something that has been observed in the Netherlands where wolves have re-established themselves after an absence of nearly two centuries. The return of wolves has created a 'landscape of fear' in which prey species, such as deer, have begun actively avoiding places where they are exposed to danger.

With grazing pressure from prey animals reduced and less of their excreta being deposited, soil composition has already started changing and vegetation is regenerating, which in turn creates greater plant species diversity and habitats for other mammals, birds, insects and fish.

In sum, wolves are great for biodiversity, but it turns out that they could also be good for animal health and, therefore, farmers too.

There is increasing evidence that the presence of a healthy wolf population could also help tackle the scourge of African swine fever, an infectious animal disease that has blighted the European pig industry over the past decade.

The ASF virus affects domestic pigs and wild boar alike, leading to great suffering and high mortality, as well as significant socio-economic disruption. It is spread not only through direct contact with infected animals, but also indirectly through contact with contaminated vehicles, equipment or clothing, or products consumed from infected animals.

Wild boar form a constitutive part of wolves' diet, yet there is no evidence that wolves can spread African swine fever. To the contrary, research suggests that these large carnivores could play a valuable role in eliminating the disease. Examining the faeces of wolves who have feasted on the remains of ASF-positive boar, scientists have found that the virus does not survive the passage through their intestinal tracts.

Wolves, therefore, could be viewed as an ecosystem service provider since they get rid of infected carcasses thereby limiting the spread of the virus.

Ironically, the very same politicians who seek to lower protections for wolves also bemoan the fact that there is a proliferation of wild boar and too few hunters to control their populations. They are failing to join the dots here: having a healthy wolf population around is actually a good thing to keep wild boar numbers down and get rid of infected carrion.

In the end, there is no evidence that lowering the protection status of wolves would actually benefit the animal agriculture sector. Indeed, it could end up doing more harm than good.

For this and other reasons, EU environment ministers considering the commission's proposal on the wolf's fate under the Bern Convention should remember that their decision-making ought to be based on science, rather than on the placating of lobbies that are constantly baying for lupine blood.

Author bio

Dr Joanna Swabe is senior director of public affairs at Humane Society International/Europe

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge
  2. Who's afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU is.
  3. Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target
Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge

The ministers worry that a resolution adopted by the European Parliament could give political momentum to demands to revise the protected status of wolves.

Who's afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU is.

The cliché of the big bad wolf continues into the present day. In places like Finland deeply-entrenched cultural anxieties fuel unfounded fears that they will attack innocent children on their way to school.

Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target

Farmers' anger is legitimate and we share it. But sending the message that green rules are to blame, while supporting a system that only benefits Big Agri, is nothing short of betrayal, writes Greenpeace's director of agriculture policy for Europe.

The six-hour U-turn that saw the EU vote for austerity

The EU's own analysis has made it clear this is economic self-sabotage, and it's politically foolish three months from European elections where the far-right are predicted to increase support, writes the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation.

Letter

Right of Reply: The EU-ACP Samoa agreement

Portuguese S&D MEP Carlos Zorrinho, chair of the delegation to the OACPS-EU joint parliamentary assembly, responds to EUobserver's piece Energy and minerals disputes overshadow new EU-ACP pact.

The farming lobby vs Europe's wolves

Over the past few years, farming and hunting organisations have waged an unrelenting vendetta against the wolf, culminating in the European Commission's 180-degree policy U-turn, writes the director of the Humane Society International for Europe.

Latest News

  1. EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP
  2. EU watchdog faults European Commission over Libya
  3. Hungary's Ukrainian refugees in two minds as relations sour
  4. The six-hour U-turn that saw the EU vote for austerity
  5. Defence, von der Leyen, women's rights, in focus This WEEK
  6. The farming lobby vs Europe's wolves
  7. EU socialists fight battle on two fronts in election campaign
  8. EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us