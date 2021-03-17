Meghan Markle, royal racism and the 'European Way of Life'

It is easy to shrug off the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's revelations alleging racism in and around Britain's royal family as just another celebrity-triggered tsunami in a tea cup.
Worthy of another Netflix series certainly, but nothing to do with us.
What about confusion and disarray in the British media after being Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.