Monday

6th Feb 2017

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

France's Le Pen takes aim at EU in presidential bid launch

  • Le Pen vows to free France from "financial and Islamic fundamentalism" (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

By

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen promised to take France out of the EU and Nato as she kicked off her presidential campaign in Lyon over the weekend.

Le Pen told supporters on Sunday (5 February) she would give France its freedom back, and said: "Financial globalisation and Islamist globalisation are helping each other out. Those two ideologies aim to bring France to its knees."

In a manifesto published at the beginning of the two-day rally Le Pen listed 144 "commitments" to France.

She promised to leave the eurozone and the integrated command structure on Nato.

Le Pen also vowed to hold a referendum on EU membership unless European partners agree to roll back integration to a loose coalition of nation states with neither a single currency nor a border-free area.

She also pledged to put taxes on imports and on job contracts of foreigners, lower income tax and the retirement age.

The manifesto called for certain rights, like free education and social housing, to be reserved to French citizens, and promised 15,000 more police and to expel irregular immigrants.

“What is at stake in this election is the continuity of France as a free nation, our existence as a people,” Le Pen told her supporters.

In a trademark policy she also lashed out at what she called Islamic fundamentalism. She told her supporters it was a "yoke" France could no longer live under, saying no dignified French person could accept veils, mosques and street prayers.

Le Pen hopes to cash in on the populist political momentum and to score on Trump-like upset win in May.

Unpredictable

The 48-year-old daughter of National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen is likely to win the most votes the first round of the presidential race on 23 April, according to opinion polls.

But the polls suggest she will lose to a mainstream candidate in the 7 May run-off.

The race has been thrown into turmoil since centre-right candidate Francois Fillon became embroiled in a scandal over money paid to his relatives for tasks they never performed. He denies any wrongdoing.

Some members of The Republicans have called for him to quit the race, but there is no new candidate and it is unclear how the conservatives could select one, since they have already held their primary.

Fillon had promised deregulation and called for a dialogue with Russia, arguing that sanctions against Moscow are "pointless".

Macron hits back

Centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron has surged in the polls amid Fillon's travails and the decision of the Socialists to field a hard-left candidate.

Macron, whose party is called En Marche (On The Move), also held a rally in Lyon on Saturday promising to unite a divided France.

He took on Le Pen's divisive and anti-establishment rhetoric, saying the far-right leader does not speak in the name of the people, and betrays France's core ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity.

"Some today pretend to be talking in the name of the people, but they are just ventriloquists," he said.

"They betray liberty by shrinking our horizons, they betray equality by stating that some are more equal than others, they betray fraternity because they hate faces that don’t look like theirs," Macron told a cheering crown.

However, he has been vague on specific policies and has yet to publish a campaign manifesto.

On Sunday, he said he aimed to revive France’s economy through innovation, more funding for education, cutting bureaucracy and relaxing labour laws.

He also pledged to raise France's defence spending to 2 percent of GDP and put more police on the streets.

Macron had earlier spoken out against closing borders in Europe, advocated for a closer alliance with Germany, a stronger economic and monetary union to stand up against the dollar, and for a new EU road map to specify priorities.

National Front party officials called the former investment banker the candidate of "international capitalism" at the FN rally.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. The French town that swung from socialist to far-right
  2. Far-right groups pledge allegiance ahead of elections
  3. Fillon's EU vision: France leading a 'Europe of nations'
Far-right groups pledge allegiance ahead of elections

Far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders, Petry and others gathered in Koblenz in the hope of gaining political momentum ahead of national elections this year. The event was met with thousands of protestors.

EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow

New US president Trump overshadows the Malta summit of EU leaders on Friday, as they discuss the bloc's future amid new geopolitical realities, and step up efforts to stop migration via Libya from North African countries.

EU leaders must stand up to Trump, say MEPs

MEPs have urged the EU to stand up for European values, starting with rejecting Trump's presumed choice for US ambassador, who has stated that he wants to "tame" the bloc.

Opinion

Putin-Orban axis assails the EU

The two leaders, who meet later this week, are at the centre of a new radicalism that threatens the EU.

Croatia and Hungary are 'new face of corruption'

Transparency International said the crackdown on civil society in Croatia and Hungary "under the guise of a nationalist, ‘illiberal’ agenda" represented the new face of corruption in Europe.

News in Brief

  1. Trump to meet Nato allies in Brussels in May
  2. Italy rescues 1,500 migrants from sea
  3. Catalans take to the streets in support of former leader
  4. VW faces first legal action in Europe
  5. EU council chief Tusk is ready to serve another term
  6. Polish government calls Aleppo orphans 'terrorist threat'
  7. Volkswagen CEO to visit Brussels
  8. Romania's president backs protesters against government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  2. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  4. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  5. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  6. European Gaming & Betting AssociationPost-Master's Internship @ EGBA: Applications Open Until February 5th
  7. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  9. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  10. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  11. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  12. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016

Latest News

  1. France's Le Pen takes aim at EU in presidential bid launch
  2. Romanian protests continue despite government climbdown
  3. Ukraine, Libya and Dieselgate on EU agenda This WEEK
  4. EU red carpet for Azerbaijan sends wrong message
  5. EU-Israel meeting risks to 'bury' two-state solution
  6. Migrant hunger strikes spread in Greece
  7. Brexit white paper is a clear break, with shades of grey
  8. EU leaders to push migration issue outside of Europe