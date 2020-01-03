Friday

3rd Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock

  • According to the agreement, talks between the Spanish government and the Catalan regional administration are supposed to start soon (Photo: Montecruz Foto)

By

Spain's interim prime minister Pedro Sánchez has been backed by Catalonia's largest separatist party to form a coalition government, possibly ending months of political deadlock.

The pro-independence Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Thursday (2 January) that it would abstain during the Spanish parliament's upcoming confidence vote to confirm the Socialist leader as prime minister.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Spain was without proper government for most of 2019, after two elections since March failed to produce a clear majority for Sanchez.

In November, Sachez's Socialist Party (PSOE) won the most seats, but fell short of the 176 required for a majority in parliament.

The Socialist Party reached a coalition deal with the far-left party Podemos, but the combined pair do not have a majority - meaning they needed ERC's 13 MPs to at least abstain to secure the confidence vote.

The vote is due between 4 and 7 January.

The deal between the Socialists and ERC is the latest attempt to move past the political fragmentation that has produced four elections in four years in Spain, since the conservative People's Party lost its majority in 2015.

The Catalan party, whose leader has been jailed by Spanish authorities, said that a Sanchez-led government is open to dialogue on the future of Catalonia, which would then be submitted to a citizens' vote in the region.

Negotiations between the Spanish government and the Catalan regional administration would begin two weeks after Sanchez takes office, according to the deal, but it falls short of a commitment to another independence referendum.

A senior ERC official, Pere Aragones, said his party told the leader of Catalonia's regional government it would push for a new independence referendum in conversations with central government, Reuters news agency reported.

The agreement "recognises that this is fundamentally a political problem," Bloomberg news agency quoted Aragones as saying.

"It recognises the legitimacy of all the Catalan institutions, that political channels must be opened and that the judicial and police channels must be avoided," he added.

Catalonia's possible secession from Spain was a major issue during the election in November, with right-wing parties calling for a tough crackdown on Catalan separatists.

The November vote came a month after Spain's Supreme Court handed out lengthy jail sentences to nine Catalan independence leaders, over their role in organising an outlawed referendum in 2017.

That included ERC president, Oriol Junqueras, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The European Court of Justice in December ruled that Junqueras had parliamentary immunity as an elected MEP and should have been released from prison.

The ECJ's decision was seen as ultimately benefitting ERC's political rival, Carles Puigdemont, the former head of the Catalan regional government.

He heads Junts per Catalunya, ERC's main rival for the Catalan separatist vote, which opposes the deal with the Socialists.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in 2017, where on Thursday a judge suspended a European arrest warrant for him and another pro-secession leader because the two men had been elected MEPs.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building
  2. Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician
  3. Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
  4. Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

The parliament's legal services are analysing whether three Catalan leaders elected in the European elections in May - former president Carles Puigdemont, former vice-president Oriol Junqueras and former minister Toni Comín - can now be accredited as MEPs.

Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday (19 December) that imprisoned Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, enjoys parliamentarian immunity as MEP, in a legal victory for the separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed earlier this year.

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says

In a boost for the cause of three Catalan MEPs, the advocate general of the EU Court of Justice has recognised their mandate as elected MEPs - but it is up to the parliament if they should enjoy immunity.

Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens

Austria's ruling conservatives have agreed to form an unprecedented coalition government with the Greens after months of negotiations - in a deal that could foreshadow similar partnerships in Germany.

News in Brief

  1. Iran vows revenge after US kills top general
  2. Volkswagen: 'Dieselgate' talks with 400,000 German owners
  3. Greece, Cyprus, Israel sign gas pipeline deal
  4. Fresh strike call after Macron fails to calm pension fears
  5. Cyprus tourism boycott calls grow after rape verdict
  6. Barcelona becomes low-emission zone, bans old cars
  7. EU seeks to reset US trade relationship
  8. UK to pay its farmers billions after Brexit

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Turkey decides to send troops to Libya
  2. Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock
  3. Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens
  4. Poland rings EU alarm after Russian WW2 slurs
  5. Fossil fuel funding too high, British bank chief says
  6. Turkish court overturns Erdogan's ban on Wikipedia
  7. Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland
  8. Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us