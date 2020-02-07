Friday

7th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Analysis

EPP's Orban struggle exposes deeper mainstream dilemma

By

The tension within Europe's biggest political alliance, the centre-right European People Party (EPP) at times bubbles to the surface.

In January, French EPP MEP Francois-Xavier Bellamy defending the Hungarian government - arguing that the country enjoys a free press, because no journalists have been murdered there.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Poland's Roza Thun, in an unusual and rare move from a fellow party member during a debate, challenged Bellamy, asking if journalists have to be murdered to prove the absence of press freedom.

Nowhere is the struggle between the traditional mainstream and the populist right more visible at a European level than within the EPP.

The challenge the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's party poses to the EPP goes to the heart of the dilemma of whether mainstream parties can withstand an increasingly-fragmented political landscape.

It also poses the question if the left-and-right party divide is outdated, and if it should be replaced with a divide between progressive parties championing for open societies and nationalist parties campaigning for closed ones.

This week EPP party officials have decided to roll over an ongoing suspension of its Hungarian member, the ruling Fidesz party.

The Hungarian premier, over the last decade, has eroded rule of law, centralised media, cracked down on civil society, run campaigns against migrants, the EU and US billionaire George Soros, and channelled EU funds to his allies.

This "non-decision" came as the party remained deeply divided over how to handle Orban.

Nordic and Benelux member parties becoming increasingly frustrated, while Spanish, French, Italian and central European member parties continue to back Orban.

Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) are equally divided. Its Bavarian sister-party, the CSU, has become increasingly anti-Orban, after the Hungarian PM snubbed Manfred Weber, CSU candidate for the EU Commission's top post.

Orban's ideas, in fact, have some popularity within the EPP, even if many don't agree with the hateful rhetoric.

French and Italian members are meanwhile concerned about their own domestic political implications, if Orban teams up with far-right leaders Matteo Salvini (Italy) and Marine Le Pen (France).

In the meantime, Orban has hit back by accusing the EPP of cozying up to leftist and liberals in the face of surging populist parties, and has repeatedly boasted about the possibility of putting together a rival political party.

On Monday, the same day EPP decided to continue with the suspension, Orban spoke at a gathering of right-wing and far-right politicians in Rome.

He said the problem with today's EPP is that it wants to be part of the EU power structure at all costs.

Even "if the price is to concede certain values and make compromises with the left, they will do it, losing their identity step by step," adding that he aims to correct the EPP's course through a "counter-revolution".

We are family

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, German chancellor Helmut Kohl and Belgian prime minister Wilfried Martens pushed the EPP to become a true umbrella organisation for Christian Democrats and like-minded centre-right parties. At that time, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia seemed the biggest risk.

Fidesz joined in 2000 after leaving a liberal organisation.

The strategy worked: since 1999 the EPP has been consistently the largest party in the European Parliament, and thus formed a strong grip over the commission leadership.

For years, the pressure grew on the EPP to act against Orban - but the party have sheltered Fidesz from serious sanctions. Former EPP party president Joseph Daul called Orban their "enfant terrible".

Other key factors in the EPP's calculations include: Fidesz MEPs sizeable contingent, avoiding Orban putting together a rival party after the 2019 EU election, and fearing liberal-minded members might flee elsewhere.

In 2018, the EPP leader in parliament, Weber, gearing up his candidacy for the commission top job, decided to support a parliament report triggering the Article 7 sanctions procedure against the Hungarian government, and most of his MEPs followed.

Tensions within EPP escalated when in early 2019 Orban's government went as far as running public campaigns against EPP member Jean-Claude Juncker, then commission president.

Last March, the EPP decided to suspend Fidesz's membership - which was then communicated by Budapest as if Fidesz had voluntarily suspended its own membership.

Despite the EPP's arguments that Orban would radicalise even further outside the party, the Hungarian PM upped the ante as he pushed out the Central European University's US-accredited programmes from Budapest, and did nothing to tone down hate-mongering.

Some hoped that Donald Tusk taking the EPP helm last November would bring change. But he could't bridge the gap.

Tusk instead has called for a congress next year at which the EPP will redefine itself.

"The Fidesz issue illustrated that all the parties, especially traditional mainstream parties in Europe, have trouble how to redefine their political identity," Tusk told reporters after Monday's meeting.

Realities

Domestically, Christian Democratic parties are facing similar challenges: whether to stick to the shrinking centre, or move to the right, where populist, anti-establishment, and anti-immigration parties across Europe have been making gains.

In other words, whether to reflect the changes in political realities and move from away from a right/left divide towards a new dichotomy.

For Orban, as always, the calculation is more pragmatic: if possible, stay within the biggest parliamentary group, otherwise form another alliance and lead it.

He perhaps has Salvini and Le Pen and some central European allies to count on, and possibly Poland's PiS, although the Polish ruling party, fiercely critical of Russia, would feel highly uncomfortable sitting with the pro-Russian Italian far-right leader.

And sooner or later, the dilemma will come to a boiling point within EPP.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism
  2. EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line
  3. Tusk pledges 'fight' for EU values as new EPP president
  4. EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party
Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism

MEPs will vote next week on whether to urge member states to investigate Hungary on EU values. Budapest calls it "liberal fundamentalism", with the EPP in a difficult position.

EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line

The EU's largest political family decided to continue with the suspension of its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. The centre-right group is still divided over Fidesz, and will hold a congress on its vision of the future.

Tusk pledges 'fight' for EU values as new EPP president

The outgoing president of the EU council, Donald Tusk, is set to be elected as the president of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Tusk will have to deal with the final decision over Hungary's ruling Fidesz.

EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party

In a compromise decision, Europe's centre-right grouping stops short of expelling Hungary's ruling party - which has been accused of rolling back democracy and the rule of law.

Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

Five MEPs to keep an eye on from the 27 new members who are joining the European Parliament this week, following the UK's departure from the EU.

News in Brief

  1. EU demands end to Syria civilian bombings
  2. Half million EU citizens in Brexit limbo
  3. Report: 'Political motive' for murder of anti-Putin blogger
  4. Bulgaria eyes joining euro
  5. EU's Hogan in Washington to talk trade
  6. Thuringia PM resigns after backing from far-right furore
  7. Borrell travels to US, after trashing Trump peace plan
  8. Spanish and Catalan leaders to meet for first time in a year

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases
  2. EPP's Orban struggle exposes deeper mainstream dilemma
  3. Enlargement: a missed opportunity
  4. Romania government collapse - electoral ploy or progress?
  5. EU member states could get bigger role in enlargement
  6. Pesticide risk unknown due to lack of data, auditors warn
  7. Why EU will find it difficult to legislate on AI
  8. Record-low birth rates in three Nordic countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us