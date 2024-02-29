EU Commission clears Poland's access to up to €137bn EU funds

The European Commission on Thursday (29 February) legally paved the way for Poland to access up to €137bn EU funds, following Donald Tusk's government's efforts to strengthen the independence of their judiciary and restore the rule of law in the country.

If confirmed by member states, a disbursement of €6.3bn out of a total of €59.8bn in post-pandemic aid will be made in the coming weeks, as the EU executive's preliminary assessment concluded that the country had met the milestones set by Brussels.

If progress on these milestones were to be reversed, the EU has guidelines on how to respond, a senior EU official told reporters on Thursday, citing measures such as preventing further reimbursements.

The release of the funds was announced by commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Warsaw last Friday, where she welcomed Poland's efforts to restore the rule of law in the country, including a long-term action plan — with two legal acts announced on Thursday.

"We got really what we wanted. This is a very crucial day for us because we've done a lot. A huge effort has been done," said Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk after von der Leyen's announcement.

After Tusk regained power in Poland's elections last October on a promise to restore the rule of law in the country, his centre-right government has focused primarily on this, in order to release EU-frozen money from cohesion funds and post-pandemic aid.

Last Wednesday (21 February), Poland's justice minister Adam Bodnar presented a nine-bill plan to his EU counterparts as a roadmap for implementing judicial reform under bloc law — a move welcomed by the EU executive, but not the reason for unblocking the funds.

The plan aims to amend judicial reforms made during the eight years of the previous Polish government, the Law and Justice party (PiS), which both the EU Court of Justice and the commission have said undermined the independence of the country's judiciary.

While welcoming the steps taken by Tusk's government, the commission noted that the restoration of the rule of law in the country is still partial and that more needs to be done to fully meet EU standards.

"We expect that Poland will accelerate [the recovery and resilience plans] now that the funds are available," a senior EU also said, noting that all member states have had a slow start to the programme period.

The EU has allocated a total of €59.8bn to Poland under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) alone — €25.3bn in grants and €34.5bn in loans.

To receive these payments under the RRF on time, all milestones set by the EU would have to be met by August 2026, the commission stressed.